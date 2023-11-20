CCM Hockey Brings the Ultimate Hockey Experience to Boston with CCM HOCKEY HOUSE

MONTREAL, Nov. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - CCM Hockey, a leading designer, manufacturer, and marketer of hockey equipment, is excited to announce that it has transformed one of the Boston region's largest homes with an immersive and unique hockey experience called CCM Hockey House. From November 16th – 19th, CCM Hockey House was a space dedicated to hockey culture, the latest in product technology, and community engagement.

Hockey House Boston 2023 (CNW Group/Sport Maska Inc.)

Located in the Boston region of Massachusetts, the CCM Hockey House was designed to give the next generation of players an unforgettable experience, while helping them level up their game. Every room in the house was transformed, including rooms such as: The Locker Room, with the most advanced gear in the game, The EA Gaming Hub, where participants took a break and played as their favourite pro in NHL '24, The Gatorade Kitchen, for the ultimate hydration and fuel, and The Rink, where players experienced 3-on-3 tournaments, trick shot showcases, and combine challenges. There were many more experiences to top off the weekend, including a Chirping Clinic, hosted by a local comedian, and The Barber Shop, for the ultimate in hockey hair.

With programming ranging from Influencer Night, where hockey content creators had early access to the Hockey House, to 3-on-3 tournaments for kids from Detroit, Boston, and Toronto, and a surprise appearance by Patrice Bergeron, the newly retired captain of the Boston Bruins, CCM Hockey House was a weekend to remember.

"Our goal with Hockey House is to bring these unique hockey experiences to different communities and introduce the game to kids that may have not had the opportunity to try it before. We are dedicated to growing the game of hockey and creating engaging and innovative events for all age groups, skill levels, and genders. We are thrilled to bring the CCM Hockey House to the passionate hockey community of Boston!" – Robert Zaring, Vice President of Global Marketing for CCM.

About CCM Hockey

CCM Hockey is a leading designer, manufacturer, and marketer of hockey equipment. With its headquarters located in Montreal, the company has operations in Canada, the United States, Europe and Asia. CCM Hockey equips more professional hockey players than any other company, including superstars like Connor McDavid, Auston Matthews, Sidney Crosby, Thatcher Demko, and Tage Thompson, key female players such as Kendall Coyne-Schofield, Sarah Nurse and Taylor Heise. CCM Hockey is also the official outfitter of the American Hockey League, the Canadian Hockey League, and several NCAA and National teams.

SOURCE Sport Maska Inc.