CCM Hockey Extends Partnership with the Hockey Diversity Alliance to Drive Inclusivity in the Sport

Sport Maska Inc.

13 Nov, 2023

MONTREAL, Nov. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - CCM Hockey is proud to announce their multi-year partnership extension with the Hockey Diversity Alliance, an organization that strives to eradicate systemic racism and intolerance in hockey, as well as inspire a new and diverse generation of players.

CCM will be donating full hockey kits for kids to hit the ice and experience Canada's favourite pastime. CCM is thrilled to contribute to grassroots programs and hockey development by breaking down entry barriers to the sport.

"Since we embarked on this important mission in 2020, CCM has been instrumental in helping us to bring our vision to life by providing equipment to our youth. CCM has been an outright leader in helping to grow and diversify the game in communities that need it most. I couldn't be more proud to continue this relationship for the foreseeable future." – Akim Aliu, Founder of The Hockey Diversity Alliance

CCM will also be making a donation to the Time to Dream Foundation, an organization that implements programs to make youth sports accessible and affordable to all, regardless of race, gender, and socioeconomic background.

"Akim is using his voice to drive diversity and inclusion in the sport of hockey, and we are happy that we can continue to support him on this journey. We are committed to working with the whole HDA family to ensure that more kids have the opportunity to get in the game." – Dale Williams, Global Sports Marketing for CCM Hockey

About HDA

The Hockey Diversity Alliance was founded by 8 BIPOC NHL players who used their experience of dealing with racism and intolerance in the sport of hockey to provide a safe space for the up-and-coming generations to enjoy the game. Through grassroots community on-ice and ball hockey programming and an educational platform, the HDA provides an opportunity to youth in underserved communities to enjoy the game we all love. Since its inception in 2020, the HDA has since introduced hundreds of inner-city kids to hockey and has been a voice for those who need it most.

About CCM Hockey 

CCM Hockey is a leading designer, manufacturer, and marketer of hockey equipment. With its headquarters located in Montreal, the company has operations in Canada, the United States, Europe and Asia. CCM Hockey equips more professional hockey players than any other company, including superstars like Connor McDavid, Auston Matthews, Sidney Crosby, Thatcher Demko, and Tage Thompson, key female players such as Kendall Coyne-Schofield, Sarah Nurse and Taylor Heise. CCM Hockey is also the official outfitter of the American Hockey League, the Canadian Hockey League, and several NCAA and National teams. 

