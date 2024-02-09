CCM Hockey Partners with Scotiabank to Grow Women's Hockey

MONTREAL, Feb. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - CCM Hockey, a leading designer, manufacturer, and marketer of hockey equipment, is thrilled to announce a new program in partnership with Scotiabank dedicated to increasing opportunities for girls and women in hockey.

CCM Hockey and Scotiabank will work together on Scotiabank Girls HockeyFest's 'Learn to Play' program, designed to inspire the next generation of girls, and increase participation in the sport.

Defined goals of this partnership are to:

Make hockey fun and impactful by providing a positive experience for girls, and to grow the game at a grassroots level.

Work with local organizations to increase registration in girls' hockey and make the game more accessible for girls of all ages.

As the founder of Scotiabank Girls HockeyFest, where young women are given the opportunity to learn from top Canadian hockey talent, free of charge, Scotiabank is already a leader in supporting women and girls at all levels of hockey. Girls HockeyFest is part of Scotiabank's hockey for all initiative committed to making the game more inclusive and accessible by breaking down cultural and financial barriers to hockey.

CCM Hockey is proud to invest in enhancing the hockey experience for young women and encouraging them to pursue a career in professional hockey. CCM is committed to welcoming girls of all ages by providing equipment, activations, and learning opportunities for players looking to get in the game.

"Growing and making a more inclusive game of hockey is a key priority for CCM and we are excited to be able to do that in collaboration with Scotiabank that shares the same passion for the game as CCM. We look forward to the upcoming events and building a foundation for girls of all ages to explore our sport," stated Marrouane Nabih, Chief Executive Officer of CCM Hockey.

About CCM Hockey

CCM Hockey is a leading designer, manufacturer, and marketer of hockey equipment. With its headquarters located in Montreal, the company has operations in Canada, the United States, Europe and Asia. CCM Hockey equips more professional hockey players than any other company, including key female players such as Kendall Coyne-Schofield, Sarah Nurse, and Taylor Heise, as well as superstars like Connor McDavid, Auston Matthews, Sidney Crosby and Thatcher Demko. CCM Hockey is also the official outfitter of the American Hockey League, the Canadian Hockey League, and several NCAA and National teams.

About Scotiabank

Scotiabank's vision is to be our clients' most trusted financial partner, to deliver sustainable, profitable growth and maximize total shareholder return. Guided by our purpose: "for every future," we help our clients, their families, and their communities achieve success through a broad range of advice, products, and services, including personal and commercial banking, wealth management and private banking, corporate and investment banking, and capital markets. With assets of approximately $1.4 trillion (as of October 31, 2023), Scotiabank trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: BNS) and New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: BNS). For more information, please visit http://www.scotiabank.com and follow us on X @Scotiabank.

