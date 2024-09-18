CCM Hockey Reflects on Rich History and Bright Future with New WE ARE HOCKEY Campaign

MONTREAL, Sept. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - CCM Hockey, a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of hockey equipment, is proud to announce the "We are hockey" campaign that celebrates the rich history the brand has had in the sport for the past 125 years, the impact they have had on and off the ice, and the inclusive and community driven future that the brand brings to hockey.

CCM. We are hockey. (CNW Group/Sport Maska Inc.)

The "We are hockey" campaign was built from our endless drive to empower every player, in every locker room. We are constantly working to make hockey more inclusive and accessible, so no matter their gender, background, age, or lifestyle, our clients will feel comfortable in their gear, and at home on the ice. We are dedicated to growing the game in all regions, from the beaches to the mountains, so that any young dreamer can become a future hall-of-famer. This campaign is created so that all players know that they are a part of our journey, and that we are ushering in a new era of hockey, together. We are building upon the foundations laid over 125 years, with a clear vision of what's to come.

"Time over time we have pushed the envelope and set new standards for performance. Our rich history of collaborations with pro players, hockey advisors, associations, and our consumers has allowed us to develop hockey gear that ensures all players and goalies are well represented in the sport they love." – Robert Zaring, VP of Global Marketing, CCM Hockey.

About CCM Hockey

CCM Hockey is a leading designer, manufacturer, and marketer of hockey equipment. With its headquarters located in Montreal, the company has operations in Canada, the United States, Europe and Asia. CCM Hockey equips more professional hockey players than any other company, including NHL and PWHL stars like Connor McDavid, Auston Matthews, Sidney Crosby, Thatcher Demko, Kendall Coyne-Schofield, Sarah Nurse, Taylor Heise and Erin Ambrose. CCM Hockey is also an official supplier of the PWHL, and the official outfitter of the American Hockey League, the Canadian Hockey League, and several NCAA and National teams.

