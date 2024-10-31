CCM Hockey Renews Partnership with Major Youth Hockey Development Company 200x85

MONTREAL, Oct. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CCM Hockey, a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of hockey equipment, is thrilled to announce a multiyear partnership with 200x85, a force in youth hockey development and excellence. 200×85 has grown to positively impact more than 80,000 hockey athletes and 4,000 hockey teams annually through programs that have become the benchmarks of the youth hockey industry.

CCM will be the official equipment and apparel supplier for 200x85 and their newly acquired elite girls' program, Premier Ice Prospects. This will include all major tournaments and development experiences.

"Equipping the next generation of young hockey players of all genders is our commitment to growing the game at a grassroots level. We are excited to continue this journey with Kevin, Kathy, and the team over at 200x85 and Premier Ice Prospects." Robban Zaring, Vice President of Marketing, CCM Hockey.

"We are thrilled to continue our work with the CCM team, as they have proven to be a top-notch organization that continues to support the growth of hockey in the US. We are looking forward to the next chapter in our partnership." Kevin Mann, CEO, 200x85.

The 200x85 CCM World Invite tournament takes place this weekend in Chicago, Illinois. Over 500 teams will be participating in this event.

About CCM Hockey

CCM Hockey is a leading designer, manufacturer, and marketer of hockey equipment. With its headquarters located in Montreal, the company has operations in Canada, the United States, Europe and Asia. CCM Hockey equips more professional hockey players than any other company, including NHL and PWHL stars like Connor McDavid, Auston Matthews, Sidney Crosby, Thatcher Demko, Kendall Coyne-Schofield, Sarah Nurse, Taylor Heise and Erin Ambrose. CCM Hockey is also an official supplier of the PWHL, and the official outfitter of the American Hockey League, the Canadian Hockey League, and several NCAA and National teams.

ABOUT 200x85

200x85 is the global leader in youth hockey events, camps, and development programs. Through their elite tournaments, training camps, and showcases, 200x85 provides platforms for hockey players to advance their skills, gain exposure to scouts and coaches, and achieve their hockey dreams.

