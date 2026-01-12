CCM Institute Marks One-Year Anniversary, Celebrating Global Adoption of the Contract Management Standard™

RESTON, Va., Jan. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Commerce & Contract Management Institute (CCM Institute) today celebrates the first anniversary of its launch, marking a year of significant progress in advancing the commercial and contract management profession and recognizing 31 organizations worldwide that have adopted the Contract Management Standard™ (CMS™).

CCM Institute- National Contract Management Association- logo

Launched in January 2025, in partnership between WorldCC and NCMA, the CCM Institute was established to provide a global hub for research, standards and capability development in commercial and contract management. Over the past year, the Institute has united practitioners, organizations and thought leaders around a shared goal: elevating contracts as strategic drivers of value, performance, and organizational resilience.

A key milestone during the Institute's inaugural year was the publication of the latest edition of the Contract Management Standard™ in July 2025. This updated version four standard, provides a modern, practical, and globally applicable framework and shared language that helps organizations strengthen governance, improve consistency, and support high-performing relationships across the entire contract management lifecycle.

Adoption of the CMS has grown steadily, with organizations across industries and regions formally committing to pledge and embed the standard within their practices. These adopters reflect a growing recognition that contracts are no longer static documents, but dynamic systems that shape financial performance, risk management and long-term outcomes.

"The launch of the CCM Institute one year ago, in partnership between WorldCC and NCMA, was a bold step forward in progressing the professionalism of commercial and contract management," said Tim Cummins, Executive Director of CCM Institute. "The strong early adoption of the Contract Management Standard shows that organizations are ready for change. This has been a year of real momentum, not incremental improvement, as contract and commercial management steps confidently into its future."

Throughout 2025, the Institute has also delivered breakthrough research, global events, and refreshed capability programs, supporting professionals as the demands on the discipline continue to expand. These initiatives reflect a broader shift in how organizations view contracts - as living instruments that require adaptability, financial fluency, strong relational skills and responsible stewardship of emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence.

Looking ahead, CCM Institute plans to build on its first-year momentum with a global rollout of CMS adoption support, expanded tools and training, and deeper research into the forces shaping the future of commerce and contracting.

As it marks its first anniversary, CCM Institute extends its thanks to the organizations that have adopted the Contract Management Standard and to the wider community contributing to a stronger, more connected and future-ready profession.

About CCM Institute

The Institute seek to improve the world through higher standards in buying and selling. Our rigorous, practical research and insights, both relevant and useful, shape global policy and practice. We help society by driving up standards for the exchange of goods and services, resulting in better trading outcomes in both the private and public sectors. As a not-for-profit organization, we were founded, and are supported, by World Commerce & Contracting and NCMA.

www.ccm.institute

Contact:

Holly DeHesa

281-865-3296

[email protected]

SOURCE Commerce & Contract Management Institute