CCMR3 Named a Best Place To Work by CNY Business Journal

CCMR3

23 Jun, 2023, 09:00 ET

SYRACUSE, N.Y. , June 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CCMR3, a leading provider of accounts receivable and collection services, has been granted the "Best Places to Work for 2023" award by the CNY Business Journal.

Jacob Corlyon, CEO of CCMR3, expressed his gratitude for the dedicated team and their role in the company's success. He said, "Our employees are the driving force behind everything we accomplish. Receiving the "Best Places to Work for 2023" award reassures me that our team is genuinely satisfied with the work they do each day. Our people-first approach extends to our business partners and employees alike. I eagerly anticipate another outstanding year with our dedicated and hardworking team, which truly makes us a great place to work."

CCMR3 prioritizes employee well-being by offering a comprehensive benefits package, competitive pay, and generous PTO. Last year, CCMR3 introduced Wellness Weekends, allowing employees to enjoy one Friday off per month to disconnect, spend time with loved ones, and recharge. This initiative adds up to an additional 12 paid days off per year.

Fostering a positive and collaborative culture remains a top priority for the leadership team at CCMR3. Monthly award ceremonies are held to recognize employees for their dedication and hard work. Additionally, the company offers a hybrid work environment, providing employees with the flexibility to work remotely or from one of their office locations in Syracuse, NY, Des Moines, IA, Phoenix, AZ or Rochester, NY.

Jill Czyz, Vice President of People and Culture at CCMR3, shared her experience and perspective on the company's culture. "The best thing about CCMR3 is the people. To me, CCMR3 is more than just a debt collections agency—it is a close-knit company where every employee genuinely cares about helping our customers achieve financial success. We have established a company culture where our employees truly care about one another – here are you are not just a number."

CCMR3 provides modern, technology-driven revenue recovery solutions, debt purchasing, and litigation services for enterprises that need engagement with empathy, experience with compliance, and excellence in revenue recovery. Leveraging state-of-the-art analytics and machine learning combined with a service-focused approach, CCMR3 helps organizations from a variety of industries protect their brands and improve their bottom lines. For more information about CCMR3 and its suite of services, visit www.ccmr3.com and connect with us on LinkedIn.

