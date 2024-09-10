CCMR3 Rallies to Support 100 Local Students with School Supply Donations

SYRACUSE, N.Y., Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In a heartwarming display of community spirit, CCMR3 has successfully met its ambitious goal of providing essential school supplies to 100 local students in Syracuse. This initiative, aimed at supporting children's academic success, was realized through a collaborative effort with The Salvation Army.

The campaign targeted children involved in various youth programs, including the Emergency Family Shelter, Preventative Services, Functional Family Therapy, Transitional Apartments and Parenting Center, Early Head Start, and Skill-Building Programs. By focusing on these diverse programs, CCMR3 ensured that their support reached a wide range of students in need.

Through the combined efforts of the company and its employees, CCMR3 amassed over $10,000 worth of school supplies. This generous contribution demonstrates the company's strong commitment to corporate social responsibility and the well-being of the local community.

To maximize the impact of the donations, The Salvation Army implemented an innovative distribution method. Staff from the supported programs were invited to "shop" for supplies that best suited their clients' specific needs. This approach ensures that each child receives the most appropriate tools for their educational journey.

The Salvation Army, recognizing the significance of this contribution, arranged for the collection of the supplies and will oversee their distribution across their various programs. This partnership highlights the power of collaboration between businesses and non-profit organizations in addressing community needs.

"We are incredibly proud of the enthusiasm and generosity shown by our team," said Jacob Corlyon, Co-Founder and CEO at CCMR3. "This initiative not only supports local students but also reinforces our commitment to making a meaningful difference in the Syracuse community. We're honored to work alongside The Salvation Army and contribute to their impactful work with local families."

This school supply drive is just one example of CCMR3's ongoing dedication to community engagement and support. As the academic year begins, 100 students will be better equipped for success, thanks to the collective efforts of CCMR3 and The Salvation Army.

SOURCE CCMR3