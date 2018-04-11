CCMT2018 Opened in Shanghai on April 9

The Opening Ceremony was presided by Mr. Wang Liming, vice president of CMTBA. Mr. Mao Yufeng, president of CMTBA expressed his congratulation on the opening of the fair.

In his speech, Mr. Mao Yufeng pointed out that in 2017, China's machine tool & tool consumer market showed an obvious restorative growth. Meanwhile, structural adjustment and differentiation of the market became increasingly apparent and evident. The total consumption of metalworking machine tools is $29.970 billion, up by 7.5% compared with the same period of last year, and the total consumption of measuring tools is RMB4.820 billion, up 20.2% over the same period of last year. In January and February 2018, import and export data showed that two digit growth in the machine tool market, of which metal working machine tool imports increased by 57.84% over the same period. Through the analysis on the statistical data and product mix, it is concluded that the consumer market of machine tools in China presents a new feature of "total consumption stabilizes and structure upgrades", and mild growth will show itself in the future. This feature and trend was reflected in CCMT2018.

The honored guests for ribbon cutting at the opening ceremony of CCMT2018 were Mr. Long Xingyuan, On-duty Rotating Chairman of CMTBA, President of Qinchuan Machine Tool & Tool Group, Mr. Woods, President of AMT, Mr. Blaettler, Secretary General of SWISSMEM, Mr. Zhang Zhigang, Rotating Chairman of CMTBA, President of JIER-Machine Tool Group, Mr. He Minjia, Rotating Chairman of CMTBA, President of GSK CNC Equipment, Mr. HEIN, Director of Economic Dept & Industry Marketing Services of VDW, Mr. Inaba, President of FANUC, Mr. Wang Xu, Rotating Chairman of CMTBA, President of Beiyi Machine Tool, Mr. Chen Xiangrong, Vice President of Fair Friend Group, Mr. Dong Qingfu, President of YAMAZAKI MAZARK China, Mr. Wang Huanwei, Rotating Chairman of CMTBA, general manager of Ningbo Haitian Precision Machinery, Mr. Zhang Wenqiao, General manager of Wuhan Heavy Duty Machine Tool Group, Mr. Pae, Legal person chief of Doosan Machine Tools China, Mr. Neo, President of Makino Asia.

The theme of CCMT2018 was set as "Focus on Digitalization, Interconnection and Intelligent Manufacturing". The theme accurately and vividly reflected the current characteristics of machine tool & tool industry and market, responds to the latest changes in domestic and international consumer market, and shows the concern and thinking on the development direction of the future machine tool industry.

Over 1,230 machine tool & tool exhibitors from 23 countries and regions such as Mainland China, Germany, the United States, Japan, Italy, Swiss, the United Kingdom, South Korea and Taiwan joined the fair. There were 500 overseas exhibitors accounting for 40% of the area. More international exhibitors joined CCMT than before. 10 countries and regions including Germany, the United States, Switzerland, Italy, South Korea, Spain, Japan, the Czech Republic, France and Taiwan organized national and regional pavilions. The France national pavilion joined CCMT for the first time. Machine tool associations from 12 countries and regions set up information desks in CCMT2018 for convenient information exchange and communication.

CCMT2018 set up 10 indoor halls from N1-N5 and W1-W5. The total exhibition area reached 120,000 square meters. W1, W2, W4, W5 and N2 were domestic exhibition halls, while N1, N4 and W3 were international halls. N3 and N5 were shared halls.

A large quantity of exhibits could be found in CCMT2018, including metal cutting machine tools, metal forming machine tools, special purpose machine tools, flexible manufacturing cells, automatic production lines, industry robots, control system and automatic components, functional components, measuring devices, tools, jigs & fixtures, measuring and testing instrument, accessories, materials and so forth. CCMT2018 showed visitors the latest technologies such as digital manufacturing, information networking solutions and intelligent manufacturing system.

Based on the list of exhibits from parts of exhibitors, there are four highlights of CCMT2018.

Digital manufacturing is continuing. Many digital manufacturing solutions and related products, which are closely related to the transformation of manufacturing mode, provide a variety of choices for learning, using and drawing lessons from for the vast manufacturing enterprises in the change. A number of global mainstream control systems that adapt to the digital manufacturing environment are also displayed on the same stage to promote Industrial 4.0. The connotation and practice of integrated manufacturing are deepened and extended. At the exhibition, a number of compound machine tools, production units, production lines, multi-spindle multi-blade carrier machine tools, automatic line, the process, procedures, machine tool structure and function, working mode are integrated according to a certain goal, so as to obtain high performance and high efficiency products, showing the strong advantage and good prospect s of integrated manufacturing. The development of intelligent technology and its wide application. Many intelligent technologies run through process formulation, programming, simulation and inspection, setting and operation, process control and inspection, maintenance and so forth. Intelligent technologies including technical software, expert system s , communication ability, virtual and simulation, machining navigation, working environment perception and compensation, perception and control of "force", prediction, vision and hearing further combined the human-machine relationship and provided excellent support for the operation . Special purpose machine tool market shows prosperity. The special purpose machine tool in the exhibition had four features, such as various models, wide range of functions, technical specialization, and close to the market. Many special purpose machine tools with special, tailor-made skill and ingenuity are closely related to the market demand. It provided a very rare opportunity for customers who need high performance special purpose equipment .

On the morning of April 8th, the day before the opening of the exhibition, the organizer carried out an important supporting activity - International CEO Forum of Machine Tool Manufacturing Industry 2018, heads, technical directors, senior experts of machine tools of China, the United States, Germany, Japan, Italy and other countries, and CEOs from well-known enterprises from the global industry gave speeches in the forum. A total of 200 people, including CEOs from well-known enterprises, technical directors, management executives, user representatives and media representatives participated in the forum. The forum is widely praised by its high-end guests positioning, rich content, wide international participation and fast broadcasting and report.

During CCMT2018, the organizer carried out a series of international cooperation and activities, including Symposium on the Application of Domestic CNC Machine Tools and the Annual Meeting of Long Term Cooperation Mechanism, Forum on International Business, CNC Machine Tool Special Achievements Exhibition, News Release on the Evaluation Result of Performance of Rolling Functional Component, Release of the Evaluation Result of Top 10 Advanced Enterprises of CMTBA, Appraisal of the "Spring Swallow" Award, Setting up Educational Institution Showcase, Modern processing video contest and dozens of other activities. These activities are the tradition of CMTBA, and they will upgrade and be enriched.

Leaders and representatives of relevant Chinese government authorities and domestic industry organizations presented in the opening ceremony were:

Leaders of national development and reform commission, ministry of industry and information technology of the people's republic of China, and state administration of science, technology, and industry for national defense, council for the promotion of international trade shanghai, commission of economy and information technology of Hunan province, commission of industry and information technology of Henan province, China Machinery Industry Federation, China Association for Peaceful Use of Military Industrial Technology, China Association of Automobile Manufacturers, China Die & Mould Industry Association, China Internal Combustion Engine Industry Association, China Foundry Association, China Construction Machinery Association, China Heavy Machinery Industry Association, China Association of Agricultural Machinery Manufacturers, China Plastics Machinery Industry Association, China Hydraulics neumatics & Seals Industry, China Electrical Equipment Industry Association, China General Machinery Industry Association, Chinese Mechanical Engineering Society, China Council for the Promotion of International Trade - Machinery Sub-Council, China Council of the Promotion of International Trade - Automotive Sub Council and other associations in machinery industry.

