CCNY Research Professor Kaveh Madani wins 'Nobel Prize of Water'

NEW YORK, March 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In a special ceremony at the UNESCO Headquarters in Paris to mark World Water Day, Kaveh Madani, Research Professor in The City College of New York's CUNY-CREST Institute, and Director of the United Nations University Institute for Water, Environment and Health (UNU-INWEH), was named the 2026 Stockholm Water Prize recipient. He will receive the award from His Majesty King Carl XVI Gustaf of Sweden during World Water Week in Stockholm in August.

Dr. Kaveh Madani, a CCNY Research Professor and one of the world's top climate experts, is the 2026 Stockholm Water Prize winner.

The Stockholm Water Prize is the ultimate global recognition for extraordinary achievements in water-related activities. Often described as the "Nobel Prize of Water," it is the most prestigious water award given annually to an individual or organization for outstanding contributions to the sustainable use and protection of water resources. It is awarded by the Stockholm Water Foundation in cooperation with the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences.

The architect of the 'water bankruptcy' concept, Madani has earned this immense honor for his courageous and peerless ability to transform groundbreaking research into global policy, diplomacy and outreach under extreme personal risk and political complexity.

His selection as this year's prize winner stands out not only for his scientific achievements, but for the extraordinary journey behind them. It's also a historic milestone for the global water community: at age 44, Madani is the youngest laureate in the prize's 35-year history, the first UN official, and the first former politician to receive the honor.

"In the Persian tradition of Nowruz, water is a symbol of light and purity on our New Year table," said Madani. "To be named the Stockholm Water Prize Laureate during Nowruz is a vindication I share with all Iranians who believed in me when I was labeled a 'threat' for simply speaking the truth. I accept this honor with profound humility, and I am deeply grateful to my nominators, the selection committee, and the mentors, colleagues, and students who have been my intellectual family throughout this journey. I share this award with the millions of compatriots who stood by me, with my friends in the conservation community, who were imprisoned and killed for their love of nature, and with the brave and innocent Iranian lives taken from us in January 2026, and those lost before and since."

Anette Scheibe Lorentzi, Chair of the Stockholm Water Foundation, lauded Madani for his accomplishments. "Through his work and outstanding achievements, Professor Madani has made invaluable contributions to our understanding of cross-cutting and complex water issues. In the face of a changing climate, this knowledge is more important than ever, and I congratulate Professor Madani on being awarded the Stockholm Water Prize 2026," she said.

"Only a small number of scientists succeed in bridging the worlds of research, policy, and public understanding. Professor Madani belongs to that rare group," said CCNY President Vincent G. Boudreau. "His pioneering work on water governance and the concept of 'water bankruptcy,' along with his dedication to policy and societal outreach, has helped elevate water to the center of global sustainability discussions.

"This recognition reflects both his extraordinary scholarship and the vital role of science in shaping a more secure future. The City College has been a proud home to many Nobel laureates and now celebrates the well-deserved awarding of the first 'Nobel Prize of Water' to one of its own."

"Professor Kaveh Madani's recognition with the Stockholm Water Prize is a moment of immense pride for all of us at CCNY and in the global water community," said Reza Khanbilvardi, Executive Director of the CUNY-CREST Institute at CCNY and Co-Executive Director of UNU-Hub at CCNY, the first in U.S. "His visionary scholarship, coupled with an unwavering commitment to translating science into policy and action, exemplifies the mission of our institute to advance knowledge that serves society."

Tshilidzi Marwala, UN Under Secretary-General and Rector of the United Nations University, said: "Prof. Kaveh Madani exemplifies the mandate of the United Nations University: turning rigorous scientific insight into practical solutions for the world's most urgent challenges. His work has transformed how governments and societies understand water scarcity, bringing clarity and urgency to one of the defining issues of our time."

Contact: Jay Mwamba, [email protected], 917.892.0374

SOURCE City College of New York, Office of Institutional Advancement and Communications