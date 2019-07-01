CCOMGROUP wins Adrienne Arsht Center's social media account

CCOMGROUP was tasked to create a series of social-media activations in support of the performance calendar that offers more than 400 culturally diverse events such as, Broadway in Miami Series, The Flamenco Festival and Jazz Roots, foster relationships with existing supporters, while generating awareness amongst an untapped audience to invigorate participation and engagement.

"It's imperative to invest time and resources into first class content, to reach the right audience. The digital space has become the new 'media' channel for brands to expand and express themselves in a professional and transparent matter. The absence on social media can lead to the decline of a brand's loyalty and revenue. In many ways, social media has become the leading platform to express your company's brand, and therefore, it is vital and necessary for a brand's equity to enlist expert voices, such as CCOMGROUP, to elevate the Adrienne Arsht Center to the next level," said Andrew L. Goldberg, Vice President of Marketing at Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts.

"Our team is elated to have been selected by the Adrienne Arsht Center to develop and activate a plan that will play a vital role in achieving the center's goals and vision. Remaining a leader in presenting innovative programming that mirrors South Florida's diversity, as well as a catalyst for billions of dollars in new development in the downtown area. It is quite refreshing to collaborate with companies such as the Adrienne Arsht center that also shares a strong social conscience," said CO- Chairman Manuel E. Machado.

About the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts of Miami-Dade County Set in the heart of downtown Miami and designed by world-renowned architect Cesar Pelli, the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts of Miami-Dade County is one of the world's leading performing arts organizations and venues. Since opening in 2006, the Arsht Center, a 501C3 non-profit organization, has emerged as a leader in presenting innovative programming that mirrors South Florida's diversity as well as a catalyst for billions of dollars in new development in the downtown area. Spotlighting legends and serving as a launch pad for local artists to make their mark on the international stage, the Center presents nearly 400 events each year across its flexible, state-of-the-art performance spaces. The Center programs several Signature Series, including the largest jazz series in South Florida, a major annual Flamenco Festival, and a robust program of new theatrical works as well as free programming for the community and an arts education program that serves nearly 60,000 children each year. As Miami's new Town Square, the Arsht Center also houses BRAVA by Brad Kilgore, a fine dining restaurant; the Café at Books & Books in the historic Carnival Tower and a weekly Farmers Market.

CCOMGROUP is a full-service marketing communications agency dedicated to helping its clients organically and authentically be a part of today's conversation. As the conversation evolves, so does culture. At CCOMGROUP, we are fluent and able to crack the cultural code that fuels the conversation to help brands engage with a powerful, relevant voice.

