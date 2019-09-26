CCP Commercial Real Estate continues to grow their Leadership Team

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. , Sept. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Jay R. Golden has been made a Partner in CCP Commercial Real Estate. He has been with the team for just over three years where he has been instrumental in all facets of the company's growth including acquisitions, asset management, and dispositions. "Jay will add additional value to our Leadership Team and help to guide the company's future success," said Jeremy R. McLendon, President and Managing Partner.

Jeff Calhoun, CPA, CGMA, PMP has been hired as the Director of Accounting. Jeff will be responsible for overseeing the general accounting functions and the financial reporting functions of the company. Jeff has over 30 years of experience as a business consultant and public accountant. A founder of three CPA firms and a Registered Investment Advisory (RIA), Jeff has successfully grown multiple start up government contracting firms. He has also owned and consulted on numerous real estate development and investment projects. A licensed Certified Public Accountant (CPA), Jeff also is a Certified Global Management Accountant (CGMA) and Project Management Professional (PMP).

