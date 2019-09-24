CCP Commercial Real Estate Increases Their Presence in Tampa, FL with $102 Million of Total Office Acquisitions to date in 2019

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., Sept. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Commercial real estate investment company, CCP Commercial Real Estate, is proud to announce the addition of two new office portfolio acquisitions bringing their total office portfolio to 658,000 SF in Tampa, FL.

CCP's current eight building Tampa portfolio contains properties located in the Northeast and Westshore submarkets. The two recent acquisitions were purchased with a joint venture equity partner earlier this year at attractive discounts to replacement cost.

"We are very pleased with our continued expansion into Tampa. The Tampa Bay economy continues to accelerate with strong job growth. The office market boasts healthy year over year rental rate growth making it an attractive market for continued real estate investment," said Jeremy R. McLendon, President of CCP Commercial Real Estate.

About CCP Commercial Real Estate: CCP Commercial Real Estate is a real estate investment company based in Virginia Beach, Virginia that owns and operates over four million square feet of commercial property. Our focus is on providing our investment clients with superior risk adjusted returns on institutional quality office and industrial properties located in our target markets throughout the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States. We provide our tenants and our investors with superior customer service that values integrity, transparency, accountability, collaboration, and a passion for excellence. For more information, please call (757) 689-1822 or go to http://www.ccpllc.us.

