CCPA is Effective and Most Companies Are Not Compliant

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SRAX, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRAX), a digital marketing and consumer data management technology company, offers a California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA) compliant data set. CCPA became effective on January 1, 2020, and according to major news sources most companies are not yet compliant or prepared for the impact CCPA will have.

The use of third-party data is threatened by the CCPA as it will greatly affect what data can be used for targeting purposes. This means first-party data still reigns supreme and for brands, managing customer relationships is more important now than ever before.

SRAX's BIGtoken is a platform that enables people to own and earn from their data. With more than 16 million users worldwide, BIGtoken is a CCPA compliant data set, which is very valuable when third-party data sets are in question. The platform offers informed opted-in consumer data from survey responses, connections to consumers' online accounts, and touchpoints across their consumer journeys.

"This is a crucial time for all businesses, not just in California, but worldwide," says Kristoffer Nelson, COO of SRAX and co-founder of BIGtoken. "California is one of the first states to implement data protection laws in the United States, but many other states are already following suit. As the nation and the rest of the world progresses to more stringent privacy laws, BIGtoken is well-positioned to provide targeting and measurement methodologies to brands when other data sets and services are in question."

About SRAX

SRAX, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRAX ) is a digital marketing and consumer data management technology company. SRAX's technology unlocks data to reveal brands' core consumers and their characteristics across marketing channels. Monetizing its data sets, SRAX is growing multiple recurring revenue streams through its various platforms. Through the BIGtoken platform, SRAX has developed a consumer-managed data marketplace where people can own and earn from their data thereby offering everyone in the Internet ecosystem choice, transparency, and compensation. SRAX's tools deliver a digital competitive advantage for brands in the CPG, investor relations, luxury, and lifestyle verticals by integrating all aspects of the advertising experience, including verified consumer participation, into one platform. For more information on SRAX, visit www.srax.com .

About BIGtoken

BIGtoken, built by SRAX (NASDAQ: SRAX ), is a consumer data management and distribution system. BIG is the first consumer-managed data marketplace where people can own and earn from their data. Through a transparent platform and consumer reward system, BIG offers consumers choice, transparency, and compensation for their data. Participating consumers earn rewards, and developers are able to build pro-consumer online experiences on top of the BIG platform. The system also provides advertisers and media companies access to transparent, verified consumer data to better reach and serve audiences. For more information on BIGtoken, visit www.bigtoken.com .

