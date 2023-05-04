CCR - Results for the 1st quarter of 2023

SÃO PAULO, May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- 1Q23 X 1Q22 HIGHLIGHTS

Equivalent vehicle traffic grew by 6.3% in the period.

in the period. The number of passengers boarded in airports increased by 132.9% in the period.

in the period. The number of passengers transported in the mobility business increased by 31.4% in the period.

in the period. Adjusted EBITDA grew by 19.0% .

. Adjusted Net Income totaled R$ 317.0 million .

. On March 2, 2023 , the Company disclosed a Material Fact announcing the approval of an Agreement Term for Barcas .

, the Company disclosed a Material Fact announcing the approval of an Agreement Term for . On March 10, 2023 , the Company signed Amendment No. 3 to the MSVia concession agreement.

, the Company signed Amendment No. 3 to the concession agreement. On April 18, 2023 , the Company disclosed a Material Fact in view of the non-approval of regulations that would allow the effective implementation of the private commercial airport, also commenting on the market scenario and contractual terms that lead to its decision to return, at no cost, 29.76% of the land acquired to implement the NASP Project, also announcing the discontinuation of the project.

Financial Highlights (R$ MM) 1Q22 1Q23 Chg % Net Revenues1 8,018.6 3,798.5 -52.6 % Adjusted Net Revenues2 2,764.5 3,228.6 16.8 % EBITDA 6,841.0 2,182.8 -68.1 % EBITDA Mg 82.8 % 49.8 % -33.0 p.p. Adjusted EBITDA2 1,658.9 1,974.9 19.0 % Adjusted EBITDA Mg. 3 60.0 % 61.2 % 1.2 p.p Net Income 3,452.5 629.3 -81.8 % Adjusted Net Income2 (15.2) 317.0 n.m. Net Debt / Adjusted EBITDA LTM (x) 3.4 2.9

Adjusted EBITDA4 / Interest and Monetary Variation (x) 2.3 2.2



1. Net revenue excludes construction revenue.

2. Adjustments are described in the "non-recurring effects" section.

3. The adjusted EBITDA margin was calculated by dividing adjusted EBITDA by adjusted net revenue.

4. Calculated by excluding non-recurring effects and non-cash expenses: depreciation and amortization, provision for maintenance, and accrual of prepaid concession expenses.

Videoconference

Conference call in Portuguese with simultaneous translation into English:

Friday, May 5, 2023

11:00 a.m. São Paulo / 10:00 a.m. New York

Videoconference link: https://mzgroup.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_UvLsaVlcQeWOQ7ZZR6tQiQ#/registration

The instructions to participate in these events are available on CCR's website: www.ccr.com.br/ri.

IR Contacts

Flávia Godoy: (+55 11) 3048-5900

Douglas Ribeiro: (+55 11) 3048-5900

Cauê Cunha: (+55 11) 3048-5900

Caique Moraes: (+55 11) 3048-5900

SOURCE CCR S.A.