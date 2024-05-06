CCR - Results for the 1st quarter of 2024

CCR S.A.

May 06, 2024, 20:46 ET

SÃO PAULO, May 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Highlights

  • Adjusted EBITDA margin in Airports grew by 5.9 p.p. in the period.
  • Completion of disbursement for the last tranche of the long-term financing in ViaMobilidade – Lines 8 and 9, through the 4th issue of debentures, in the amount of R$1.2 billion.
  • On April 30, 2024, the Company paid approximately R$536 million in dividends, approved at the 2024 Annual Shareholders' Meeting.
  • In line with our portfolio management strategy, CCR signed a Sale Agreement for to sell its equity stake in Samm to Megatelecom Telecomunicações S.A., in the amount of R$100 million, subject to the usual conditions for this type of transaction.
  • CDP - Disclosure Insight Action, a global entity that is reference for the disclosure of sustainability information, increased CCR's climate change grade from B to A- for the 2023 assessment cycle.

Consolidated Operational and Financial Highlights

OPERATIONAL AND FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (R$ MM)

1Q23

1Q24

Chg %

Adjusted Net Revenue¹

3,229

3,479

7.7 %

Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA¹

1,975

2,066

4.6 %

Toll Roads

1,466

1,535

4.7 %

Urban Mobility

485

477

-1.6 %

Airports

207

275

32.8 %

Other

-183

-220

20.3 %

Adjusted EBITDA Margin²

61.2 %

59.4 %

-1.8 p.p.

Adjusted Net Income¹

317

449

41.5 %

Net Debt/Adjusted EBITDA LTM (x)

2.9

3.0

Toll Roads - Vehicle Equivalents (million)

284.5

301.1

5.8 %

Urban Mobility - Transported Passengers (million)

167.6

175.9

4.9 %

Airports - Boarded Passengers (million)

4.5

4.8

7.0 %

1. Excludes construction revenue and expenses. Adjustments are described in the "non-recurring effects" section in Exhibit I (page 23).

2. The Adjusted EBITDA Margin was calculated by dividing Adjusted EBITDA by Adjusted Net Revenue.

\ Videoconference

Conference call in Portuguese with simultaneous translation into English:

Tuesday, May 7, 2024

10:00 a.m. São Paulo / 09:00 a.m. New York

Videoconference link:

https://grupoccr-br.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_o3NtJOzDTX-iwwGiO5H0aQ

\ IR Contacts

Flávia Godoy:     (+55 11) 3048-5900 - [email protected]

Douglas Ribeiro: (+55 11) 3048-5900 - [email protected]

Cauê Cunha:      (+55 11) 3048-5900 - [email protected]

Igor Yamamoto: (+55 11) 3048-5900 - [email protected]

Caique Moraes:  (+55 11) 3048-5900 - [email protected]

