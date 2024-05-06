CCR - Results for the 1st quarter of 2024
May 06, 2024, 20:46 ET
SÃO PAULO, May 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --
Highlights
- Adjusted EBITDA margin in Airports grew by 5.9 p.p. in the period.
- Completion of disbursement for the last tranche of the long-term financing in ViaMobilidade – Lines 8 and 9, through the 4th issue of debentures, in the amount of R$1.2 billion.
- On April 30, 2024, the Company paid approximately R$536 million in dividends, approved at the 2024 Annual Shareholders' Meeting.
- In line with our portfolio management strategy, CCR signed a Sale Agreement for to sell its equity stake in Samm to Megatelecom Telecomunicações S.A., in the amount of R$100 million, subject to the usual conditions for this type of transaction.
- CDP - Disclosure Insight Action, a global entity that is reference for the disclosure of sustainability information, increased CCR's climate change grade from B to A- for the 2023 assessment cycle.
Consolidated Operational and Financial Highlights
|
OPERATIONAL AND FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (R$ MM)
|
1Q23
|
1Q24
|
Chg %
|
Adjusted Net Revenue¹
|
3,229
|
3,479
|
7.7 %
|
Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA¹
|
1,975
|
2,066
|
4.6 %
|
Toll Roads
|
1,466
|
1,535
|
4.7 %
|
Urban Mobility
|
485
|
477
|
-1.6 %
|
Airports
|
207
|
275
|
32.8 %
|
Other
|
-183
|
-220
|
20.3 %
|
Adjusted EBITDA Margin²
|
61.2 %
|
59.4 %
|
-1.8 p.p.
|
Adjusted Net Income¹
|
317
|
449
|
41.5 %
|
Net Debt/Adjusted EBITDA LTM (x)
|
2.9
|
3.0
|
Toll Roads - Vehicle Equivalents (million)
|
284.5
|
301.1
|
5.8 %
|
Urban Mobility - Transported Passengers (million)
|
167.6
|
175.9
|
4.9 %
|
Airports - Boarded Passengers (million)
|
4.5
|
4.8
|
7.0 %
|
1. Excludes construction revenue and expenses. Adjustments are described in the "non-recurring effects" section in Exhibit I (page 23).
|
2. The Adjusted EBITDA Margin was calculated by dividing Adjusted EBITDA by Adjusted Net Revenue.
\ Videoconference
Conference call in Portuguese with simultaneous translation into English:
Tuesday, May 7, 2024
10:00 a.m. São Paulo / 09:00 a.m. New York
Videoconference link:
https://grupoccr-br.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_o3NtJOzDTX-iwwGiO5H0aQ
\ IR Contacts
Flávia Godoy: (+55 11) 3048-5900 - [email protected]
Douglas Ribeiro: (+55 11) 3048-5900 - [email protected]
Cauê Cunha: (+55 11) 3048-5900 - [email protected]
Igor Yamamoto: (+55 11) 3048-5900 - [email protected]
Caique Moraes: (+55 11) 3048-5900 - [email protected]
SOURCE CCR S.A.
