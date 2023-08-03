CCR - Results for the 2nd quarter of 2023

SÃO PAULO, Aug. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- 2Q23 X 2Q22 HIGHLIGHTS

  • Equivalent vehicle traffic grew by 3.0% in the period.
  • The number of passengers boarded in airports increased by 16.3% in the period.
  • The number of passengers transported in the mobility business increased by 9.9% in the period.
  • Adjusted EBITDA fell by 1.0%, with a margin of 56.7% (-0.8 p.p.). Excluding the revenue related to financial asset remuneration for the periods compared, the adjusted EBITDA grew by 8.8%, with a margin of 55.3% (+1.5 p.p.).
  • Adjusted Net Income totaled R$203.3 million. Excluding the revenue related to financial asset remuneration for the periods compared, the adjusted Net Income grew by 10%.
  • In a Material Fact disclosed on May 31, 2023, the Company announced the 10-year extension of the concession period of Aeris and the implementation of an additional tariff because of the impacts caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
  • In a Material Fact disclosed on June 28, 2023, the Company announced the signature of the 26th Amendment and Modifying Instrument to the concession agreement, in ViaOeste, which, among other provisions, extended the operation agreement until March 2025.

In a Material Fact disclosed on June 29, 2023, the Company announced the inclusion of an additional R$0.10 in the basic toll tariff, starting on July 1, 2023, as a precautionary measure to mitigate contractual imbalances, including losses incurred due to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on AutoBAn, SPVias, and RodoAnel Oeste. It also adjusted the tariff at Renovias based on the variation of the IPCA as a precautionary measure to mitigate contractual imbalances.

IFRS

IFRS

Financial Highlights (R$ MM)

2Q22

2Q23

Chg %

1H22

1H23

Chg %

Net Revenues1

3,088.5

3,292.6

6.6 %

11,107.0

7,091.1

-36.2 %

Adjusted Net Revenues2

3,088.5

3,100.4

0.4 %

5,853.0

6,329.0

8.1 %

EBITDA

1,746.0

1,707.4

-2.2 %

8,586.9

3,890.2

-54.7 %

EBITDA Mg.

51.1 %

43.7 %

-7.4 p.p.

73.5 %

46.9 %

-26.6 p.p.

Adjusted EBITDA2

1,774.8

1,756.5

-1.0 %

3,433.7

3,731.5

8.7 %

Adjusted EBITDA Mg. 3

57.5 %

56.7 %

-0.8 p.p.

58.7 %

59.0 %

0.3 p.p.

Net Income

291.3

270.2

-7.2 %

3,743.7

899.5

-76.0 %

Adjusted Net Income2

291.3

203.3

-30.2 %

276.1

520.2

88.4 %

Net Debt / Adjusted EBITDA LTM (x)

3.2

3.0

3.2

3.0

Adjusted EBITDA4 / Interest and Monetary Variation (x)

2.1

1.9

2.2

2.1
  1. Net revenue excludes construction revenue.
  2. Adjustments are described in the "non-recurring effects" section.
  3. The adjusted EBITDA margin was calculated by dividing adjusted EBITDA by adjusted net revenue.
  4. Calculated by excluding non-recurring effects and non-cash expenses: depreciation and amortization, provision for maintenance, and accrual of prepaid concession expenses.

Videoconference

Conference call in Portuguese with simultaneous translation into English:

Friday, August 4, 2023

11:00 a.m. São Paulo / 10:00 a.m. New York

Videoconference link: https://mzgroup.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_xCgXC2ZkTFeDc_ZPaW5mQg#/registration 

The instructions to participate in these events are available on CCR's website: www.ccr.com.br/ri.

