CCR - Results for the 2nd quarter of 2023

SÃO PAULO, Aug. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- 2Q23 X 2Q22 HIGHLIGHTS

Equivalent vehicle traffic grew by 3.0% in the period.

in the period. The number of passengers boarded in airports increased by 16.3% in the period.

in the period. The number of passengers transported in the mobility business increased by 9.9% in the period.

in the period. Adjusted EBITDA fell by 1.0%, with a margin of 56.7% (-0.8 p.p.). Excluding the revenue related to financial asset remuneration for the periods compared, the adjusted EBITDA grew by 8.8% , with a margin of 55.3% (+1.5 p.p.).

, with a margin of 55.3% (+1.5 p.p.). Adjusted Net Income totaled R$203.3 million . Excluding the revenue related to financial asset remuneration for the periods compared, the adjusted Net Income grew by 10% .

totaled Excluding the revenue related to financial asset remuneration for the periods compared, the . In a Material Fact disclosed on May 31, 2023 , the Company announced the 10-year extension of the concession period of Aeris and the implementation of an additional tariff because of the impacts caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

, the Company announced the 10-year extension of the concession period of and the implementation of an additional tariff because of the impacts caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. In a Material Fact disclosed on June 28, 2023 , the Company announced the signature of the 26th Amendment and Modifying Instrument to the concession agreement, in ViaOeste, which, among other provisions, extended the operation agreement until March 2025 .

In a Material Fact disclosed on June 29, 2023, the Company announced the inclusion of an additional R$0.10 in the basic toll tariff, starting on July 1, 2023, as a precautionary measure to mitigate contractual imbalances, including losses incurred due to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on AutoBAn, SPVias, and RodoAnel Oeste. It also adjusted the tariff at Renovias based on the variation of the IPCA as a precautionary measure to mitigate contractual imbalances.



IFRS IFRS Financial Highlights (R$ MM) 2Q22 2Q23 Chg % 1H22 1H23 Chg % Net Revenues1 3,088.5 3,292.6 6.6 % 11,107.0 7,091.1 -36.2 % Adjusted Net Revenues2 3,088.5 3,100.4 0.4 % 5,853.0 6,329.0 8.1 % EBITDA 1,746.0 1,707.4 -2.2 % 8,586.9 3,890.2 -54.7 % EBITDA Mg. 51.1 % 43.7 % -7.4 p.p. 73.5 % 46.9 % -26.6 p.p. Adjusted EBITDA2 1,774.8 1,756.5 -1.0 % 3,433.7 3,731.5 8.7 % Adjusted EBITDA Mg. 3 57.5 % 56.7 % -0.8 p.p. 58.7 % 59.0 % 0.3 p.p. Net Income 291.3 270.2 -7.2 % 3,743.7 899.5 -76.0 % Adjusted Net Income2 291.3 203.3 -30.2 % 276.1 520.2 88.4 % Net Debt / Adjusted EBITDA LTM (x) 3.2 3.0

3.2 3.0

Adjusted EBITDA4 / Interest and Monetary Variation (x) 2.1 1.9

2.2 2.1



Net revenue excludes construction revenue. Adjustments are described in the "non-recurring effects" section. The adjusted EBITDA margin was calculated by dividing adjusted EBITDA by adjusted net revenue. Calculated by excluding non-recurring effects and non-cash expenses: depreciation and amortization, provision for maintenance, and accrual of prepaid concession expenses.

