CCR - Results for the 2st quarter of 2019
Aug 08, 2019, 18:56 ET
SÃO PAULO, Aug. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CCR S.A. (CCR), one of the largest infrastructure concession companies in Latin America, announces its results for the second quarter of 2019.
Highlights 2Q19 vs. 2Q18
- Consolidated traffic increased by 7.2%. Excluding the effects of the suspended axles exemption and ViaSul, consolidated traffic increased by 4.7%.
- Operating adjusted EBITDA* increased by 27.4%, accompanied by a margin of 61.0% (+3.8 p.p.).
- Net Income came to R$347.4 million, up 25.1%.
* The definitions of "same-basis" are described below the following table.
|
|
IFRS
|
|
Proforma
|
Financial Indicators (R$ MM)
|
2Q18
|
2Q19
|
Chg %
|
|
2Q18
|
2Q19
|
Chg %
|
Net Revenues1
|
1,872.8
|
2,234.0
|
19.3%
|
|
2,044.7
|
2,402.3
|
17.5%
|
Adjusted Net Revenues on the same basis2
|
1,872.8
|
2,038.0
|
8.8%
|
|
2,007.0
|
2,184.2
|
8.8%
|
Adjusted EBIT3
|
615.0
|
797.7
|
29.7%
|
|
693.3
|
889.4
|
28.3%
|
Adjusted EBIT Mg.4
|
32.8%
|
35.7%
|
2.9 p.p.
|
|
33.9%
|
37.0%
|
3.1 p.p.
|
Ajusted EBIT on the same basis2
|
636.5
|
725.6
|
13.9%
|
|
699.7
|
803.8
|
14.8%
|
Ajusted EBIT Mg. on the same basis2
|
34.0%
|
35.6%
|
1.6 p.p.
|
|
34.9%
|
36.8%
|
1.9 p.p.
|
Adjusted EBITDA5
|
1,070.3
|
1,379.6
|
28.9%
|
|
1,187.0
|
1,505.8
|
26.9%
|
Adjusted EBITDA Mg.4
|
57.2%
|
61.8%
|
4.6 p.p.
|
|
58.1%
|
62.7%
|
4.6 p.p.
|
Operating adjusted EBITDA6
|
1,070.3
|
1,363.8
|
27.4%
|
|
1,187.0
|
1,490.0
|
25.5%
|
Operating adjusted EBITDA Mg.4
|
57.2%
|
61.0%
|
3.8 p.p.
|
|
58.1%
|
62.0%
|
3.9 p.p.
|
Adjusted EBITDA on the same basis2
|
1,091.7
|
1,278.6
|
17.1%
|
|
1,184.8
|
1,389.5
|
17.2%
|
Adjusted EBITDA Mg. on the same basis2
|
58.3%
|
62.7%
|
4.4 p.p.
|
|
59.0%
|
63.6%
|
4.6 p.p.
|
Net Income
|
277.7
|
347.4
|
25.1%
|
|
277.7
|
347.4
|
25.1%
|
Net Income on the same basis2
|
293.3
|
317.3
|
8.2%
|
|
293.3
|
317.3
|
8.2%
|
Net Debt / Adjusted EBITDA LTM (x)
|
2.7
|
2.5
|
|
|
2.6
|
2.4
|
|
Adjusted EBITDA5 / Interest and Monetary Variation (x)
|
4.5
|
4.3
|
|
|
4.6
|
4.2
|
¹ Net revenue excludes construction revenue.
² Figures on the same basis exclude: In quarterly comparisons: (i) ViaMobilidade, whose concession agreement was signed in April 2018; (ii) San José International Airport, in which we increased our interest and, consequently, acquired control in October 2018; (iii) ViaSul, whose concession agreement was signed on January 11, 2019; (iv) non-recurring expenses at CCR, of R$14.4 million in 2Q19 and R$17.7 million in 2Q18 in EBITDA and R$10.8 million and R$11.7 million in net income, in the same comparative periods (see details in the cost section); (v) non-recurring effect of the increased interest in VLT, from 24.93% to 42.96%, generating a gain from an advantageous purchase of +R$15.8 million in EBITDA and +R$10.4 million in net income; (vi) non-recurring related to the restatement of the provisioned balances of penalties referring to the Self-Composition Term with the State Public Prosecution Service of São Paulo, Leniency Agreement with the Federal Public Prosecution Service and the Collaboration Incentive Program, of R$7.5 million in the net income; and (vii) VLT in net income and proforma comparisons, due to the increased interests between the comparative periods.
3 Calculated by adding net revenue, construction revenue, cost of services and administrative expenses.
4 The operating adjusted EBIT and EBITDA margins were calculated by dividing operating adjusted EBIT and EBITDA by net revenue, excluding construction revenue, as required by IFRS.
5 Calculated excluding non-cash expenses: depreciation and amortization, provision for maintenance and the recognition of prepaid concession expenses.
6 In addition to non-cash expenses, revenues and/or non-operating non-cash expenses are excluded from adjusted EBITDA.
Conference Calls/Webcast
Access to the conference calls/webcasts:
Portuguese conference call with simultaneous translation into English:
Friday, August 09, 2019
11 a.m. Sao Paulo / 10 a.m. New York City
Participants calling from Brazil: (11) 3193-1001 or (11) 2820-4001
Participants calling from the US: 1-800-492-3904 or (+1) 646 828-8246
Access Code: CCR
Replay: (11) 3193-1012 or (11) 2820-4012
Code: 6613150#
The instructions to participate in these events are available on CCR's website: www.ccr.com.br/ir
IR Contacts
Marcus Macedo (+55 11) 3048-5941
Flávia Godoy: (+55 11) 3048-5955
Daniel Kuratomi: (+55 11) 3048-6353
Marcela Dias (+55 11) 3048-2108
SOURCE CCR S.A.
