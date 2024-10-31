CCR - Results for the 3rd quarter of 2024
Highlights
- The Company announced the extension of Renovias' term until April 13, 2026. Further details can be found in the regulatory matters section.
- Record traffic in all platforms, with growths of 4.4% in toll roads, 5.1% in urban mobility, and 8.8% in airports.
- CCR announced that will start the payment of dividends, totaling R$ 304 million, on November 29, 2024.
- CCR won the auction for the Sorocabana Route. The fixed grant amount offered was R$1.6 billion.
Consolidated Operational and Financial Highlights
|
OPERATIONAL AND FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (R$ MM)
|
3Q23
|
3Q24
|
Var.%
|
9M23
|
9M24
|
Var.%
|
Consolidated Adjusted Net Revenue¹
|
3,416
|
3,782
|
10.7 %
|
9,745
|
10,748
|
10.3 %
|
Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA¹
|
2,122
|
2,190
|
3.2 %
|
5,853
|
6,265
|
7.0 %
|
Adjusted EBITDA - Toll Roads
|
1,549
|
1,621
|
4.6 %
|
4,375
|
4,653
|
6.4 %
|
Adjusted EBITDA - Mobility
|
552
|
571
|
3.5 %
|
1,422
|
1,561
|
9.8 %
|
Adjusted EBITDA - Airports
|
235
|
274
|
16.5 %
|
632
|
793
|
25.4 %
|
Adjusted EBITDA - Others
|
(214)
|
(276)
|
28.8 %
|
(575)
|
(742)
|
29.0 %
|
Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA Margin²
|
62.1 %
|
57.9 %
|
-4.2 p.p.
|
60.1 %
|
58.3 %
|
-1.8 p.p.
|
Adjusted Net Income¹
|
502
|
560
|
11.7 %
|
1,022
|
1,420
|
38.9 %
|
Net Debt/LTM Adjusted EBITDA (x)
|
2.9
|
3.1
|
0.2 p.p.
|
2.9
|
3.1
|
0.2 p.p.
|
Toll Roads - Equivalent Vehicles (million)
|
300.9
|
314.0
|
4.4 %
|
869.3
|
909.6
|
4.6 %
|
Mobility - Transported Passengers (million)
|
184.3
|
193.6
|
5.1 %
|
529.2
|
560.6
|
5.9 %
|
Airports - Boarded Passengers (million)
|
4.8
|
5.2
|
8.8 %
|
13.5
|
14.6
|
8.4 %
|
CAPEX³
|
1,331
|
2,101
|
57.9 %
|
4,190
|
4,982
|
18.9 %
- Excludes construction revenue and expenses. Adjustments are described in the "non-recurring effects" section in Exhibit I.
- The Adjusted EBITDA Margin was calculated by dividing Adjusted EBITDA by Adjusted Net Revenue.
- Includes improvement works that do not generate future economic benefits for ViaOeste.
\ Videoconference
Conference call in Portuguese with simultaneous translation into English:
November 1st, 2024
10:00 a.m. São Paulo / 09:00 a.m. New York
Videoconference link:
https://grupoccr-br.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_BwhScwe7RiiCHKDSZ1znTg
\ IR Contacts
Flávia Godoy: (+55 11) 3048-5900 - [email protected]
Douglas Ribeiro: (+55 11) 3048-5900 - [email protected]
Cauê Cunha: (+55 11) 3048-5900 - [email protected]
Igor Yamamoto: (+55 11) 3048-5900 - [email protected]
Caique Moraes: (+55 11) 3048-5900 - [email protected]
