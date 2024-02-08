CCR - Results for the 4th quarter of 2023

08 Feb, 2024, 18:35 ET
- Equivalent vehicle traffic grew by 7.0% in the period.
- The number of passengers boarded in airports increased by 10.0% in the period.
- The number of passengers transported in the mobility business increased by 4.2% in the period.
- Adjusted EBITDA had a growth of 20.1%, with a margin of 55.3% (+4.5 p.p.).
- Adjusted Net Income reached R$393.9 million, up by 184.6% in the comparison period.
- The Company's executive board proposed the distribution of R$536.2 million in dividends, which will be submitted for approval at the 2024 Annual Shareholders' Meeting.
- The Granting Authority recognized the economic and financial imbalance in favor of ViaQuatro and ViaMobilidade - Lines 5 and 17, in a total amount of approximately R$682.6 million and R$297.9 million, respectively.
- ANAC recognized the economic and financial imbalance in favor of BH Airport, in a total amount of approximately R$28.1 million.
|
IFRS
|
IFRS
|
Financial Highlights (R$ MM)
|
4Q22
|
4Q23
|
Chg %
|
2022
|
2023
|
Chg %
|
Net Revenues1
|
3.281,0
|
4.477,8
|
36,5 %
|
17.563,2
|
14.984,5
|
-14,7 %
|
Adjusted Net Revenues2
|
3.146,6
|
3.469,5
|
10,3 %
|
12.174,8
|
13.214,1
|
8,5 %
|
EBITDA
|
824,6
|
2.097,7
|
154,4 %
|
11.766,0
|
7.647,4
|
-35,0 %
|
EBITDA Mg.
|
21,4 %
|
39,0 %
|
17,6 p.p.
|
61,3 %
|
42,0 %
|
-19,3 p.p.
|
Adjusted EBITDA2
|
1.597,2
|
1.917,5
|
20,1 %
|
6.863,7
|
7.770,8
|
13,2 %
|
Adjusted EBITDA Mg. 3
|
50,8 %
|
55,3 %
|
4,5 p.p.
|
56,4 %
|
58,8 %
|
2,4 p.p.
|
Net Income
|
(217,1)
|
553,8
|
n.m.
|
4.133,1
|
1.704,8
|
-58,8 %
|
Adjusted Net Income2
|
138,4
|
393,9
|
184,6 %
|
745,9
|
1.415,8
|
89,8 %
|
Net Debt / Adjusted EBITDA LTM (x)
|
3,0
|
3,0
|
3,0
|
3,0
|
Adjusted EBITDA4 / Interest and Monetary Variation (x)
|
1,9
|
2,4
|
2,1
|
2,2
|
1. Net revenue excludes construction revenue.
|
2. Adjustments are described in the "non-recurring effects" section.
|
3. The adjusted EBITDA margin was calculated by dividing adjusted EBITDA by adjusted net revenue.
|
4. Calculated by excluding non-recurring effects and non-cash expenses: depreciation and amortization, provision for maintenance, and accrual of prepaid concession expenses.
Conference call in Portuguese with simultaneous translation into English:
Friday, February 9, 2024
10:00 a.m. São Paulo / 08:00 a.m. New York
Videoconference link:
https://grupoccr-br.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_hkkg0Rn2QeGq-FNw-AaJQg#/registration
The instructions to participate in these events are available on CCR's website: www.ccr.com.br/ri.
Flávia Godoy: (+55 11) 3048-5900
Douglas Ribeiro: (+55 11) 3048-5900
Cauê Cunha: (+55 11) 3048-5900
Caique Moraes: (+55 11) 3048-5900
