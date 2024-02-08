CCR - Results for the 4th quarter of 2023

SÃO PAULO, Feb. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Equivalent vehicle traffic grew by 7.0% in the period.

in the period. The number of passengers boarded in airports increased by 10.0% in the period.

in the period. The number of passengers transported in the mobility business increased by 4.2% in the period.

in the period. Adjusted EBITDA had a growth of 20.1% , with a margin of 55.3% (+4.5 p.p.) .

had a , with a . Adjusted Net Income reached R$393.9 million , up by 184.6% in the comparison period.

reached , up by in the comparison period. The Company's executive board proposed the distribution of R$536.2 million in dividends , which will be submitted for approval at the 2024 Annual Shareholders' Meeting.

, which will be submitted for approval at the 2024 Annual Shareholders' Meeting. The Granting Authority recognized the economic and financial imbalance in favor of ViaQuatro and ViaMobilidade - Lines 5 and 17 , in a total amount of approximately R$682.6 million and R$297.9 million , respectively.

and , in a total amount of approximately and respectively. ANAC recognized the economic and financial imbalance in favor of BH Airport, in a total amount of approximately R$28.1 million .



IFRS IFRS Financial Highlights (R$ MM) 4Q22 4Q23 Chg % 2022 2023 Chg % Net Revenues1 3.281,0 4.477,8 36,5 % 17.563,2 14.984,5 -14,7 % Adjusted Net Revenues2 3.146,6 3.469,5 10,3 % 12.174,8 13.214,1 8,5 % EBITDA 824,6 2.097,7 154,4 % 11.766,0 7.647,4 -35,0 % EBITDA Mg. 21,4 % 39,0 % 17,6 p.p. 61,3 % 42,0 % -19,3 p.p. Adjusted EBITDA2 1.597,2 1.917,5 20,1 % 6.863,7 7.770,8 13,2 % Adjusted EBITDA Mg. 3 50,8 % 55,3 % 4,5 p.p. 56,4 % 58,8 % 2,4 p.p. Net Income (217,1) 553,8 n.m. 4.133,1 1.704,8 -58,8 % Adjusted Net Income2 138,4 393,9 184,6 % 745,9 1.415,8 89,8 % Net Debt / Adjusted EBITDA LTM (x) 3,0 3,0

Adjusted EBITDA4 / Interest and Monetary Variation (x) 1,9 2,4

1. Net revenue excludes construction revenue. 2. Adjustments are described in the "non-recurring effects" section. 3. The adjusted EBITDA margin was calculated by dividing adjusted EBITDA by adjusted net revenue. 4. Calculated by excluding non-recurring effects and non-cash expenses: depreciation and amortization, provision for maintenance, and accrual of prepaid concession expenses.

