CCR - Results for the 4th quarter of 2023

CCR S.A.

08 Feb, 2024

SÃO PAULO, Feb. 8, 2024

  • Equivalent vehicle traffic grew by 7.0% in the period.
  • The number of passengers boarded in airports increased by 10.0% in the period.
  • The number of passengers transported in the mobility business increased by 4.2% in the period.
  • Adjusted EBITDA had a growth of 20.1%, with a margin of 55.3% (+4.5 p.p.).
  • Adjusted Net Income reached R$393.9 million, up by 184.6% in the comparison period.
  • The Company's executive board proposed the distribution of R$536.2 million in dividends, which will be submitted for approval at the 2024 Annual Shareholders' Meeting.
  • The Granting Authority recognized the economic and financial imbalance in favor of ViaQuatro and ViaMobilidade - Lines 5 and 17, in a total amount of approximately R$682.6 million and R$297.9 million, respectively.
  • ANAC recognized the economic and financial imbalance in favor of BH Airport, in a total amount of approximately R$28.1 million.

IFRS

IFRS

Financial Highlights (R$ MM)

4Q22

4Q23

Chg %

2022

2023

Chg %

Net Revenues1

3.281,0

4.477,8

36,5 %

17.563,2

14.984,5

-14,7 %

Adjusted Net Revenues2

3.146,6

3.469,5

10,3 %

12.174,8

13.214,1

8,5 %

EBITDA

824,6

2.097,7

154,4 %

11.766,0

7.647,4

-35,0 %

EBITDA Mg.

21,4 %

39,0 %

17,6 p.p.

61,3 %

42,0 %

-19,3 p.p.

Adjusted EBITDA2

1.597,2

1.917,5

20,1 %

6.863,7

7.770,8

13,2 %

Adjusted EBITDA Mg. 3

50,8 %

55,3 %

4,5 p.p.

56,4 %

58,8 %

2,4 p.p.

Net Income

(217,1)

553,8

n.m.

4.133,1

1.704,8

-58,8 %

Adjusted Net Income2

138,4

393,9

184,6 %

745,9

1.415,8

89,8 %

Net Debt / Adjusted EBITDA LTM (x)

3,0

3,0

3,0

3,0

Adjusted EBITDA4 / Interest and Monetary Variation (x)

1,9

2,4

2,1

2,2

1. Net revenue excludes construction revenue.

2. Adjustments are described in the "non-recurring effects" section.

3. The adjusted EBITDA margin was calculated by dividing adjusted EBITDA by adjusted net revenue.

4. Calculated by excluding non-recurring effects and non-cash expenses: depreciation and amortization, provision for maintenance, and accrual of prepaid concession expenses.
\ Videoconference

Conference call in Portuguese with simultaneous translation into English:

Friday, February 9, 2024

10:00 a.m. São Paulo / 08:00 a.m. New York

Videoconference link:

https://grupoccr-br.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_hkkg0Rn2QeGq-FNw-AaJQg#/registration

The instructions to participate in these events are available on CCR's website: www.ccr.com.br/ri.

\ IR Contacts

Flávia Godoy:     (+55 11) 3048-5900

Douglas Ribeiro: (+55 11) 3048-5900

Cauê Cunha:      (+55 11) 3048-5900

Caique Moraes:  (+55 11) 3048-5900

