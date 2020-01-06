CCR Launches ConstructEdge Brand to Support Digital Transformation in Construction

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa, Jan. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Circle Computer Resources (CCR) announced today the formal launch of its new brand, ConstructEdge. This business unit was formed in January 2019 to serve the construction industry with connectivity services for the field and has found great success within the market. By giving this unit its own brand identity, CCR demonstrates its commitment to the continued technological advancement of the construction industry. The updated identity includes a new logo, website, email domain, social media presence, color scheme, and font. Physically, ConstructEdge will still operate out of CCR's home office.

"The construction trade is being revolutionized with innovative technologies and systems to help boost productivity and project efficiencies every day. However, without connectivity, companies won't get the full value out of the tech investments they're making. At ConstructEdge, we saw a desperate need for effective connectivity solutions to enable real-time data and communications in the field of work and set about developing a model that works for the industry." - David Smigel, Vice President of ConstructEdge.

ConstructEdge's product suite includes:

Telecom Services

Trailer Connectivity

Network Performance

Field Connectivity

ConstructEdge's services:

Reduce the time spent sourcing internet service for every new job

Identify alternatives to expensive ISP costs

Negotiate better contract terms and reduced construction costs

Engineer creative bandwidth solutions for any remote or hard-to-reach locations

Set up, manage, and then decommission the technology needs of the trailer

Monitor, manage, and troubleshoot the network at the jobsite

Deliver reporting and insights on network health

Extend existing network infrastructure to all areas of a jobsite

Assess, design, deploy and manage wired & wireless networks for 100% coverage in the field of work

"We're excited for this next step for the CCR Family of Companies," says CCR CEO, Shea Kelly. "We've been embedded within the construction industry for nearly a decade and are passionate about the transformation we've seen in that time. ConstructEdge is a logical next step to show our commitment to enabling continued transformation through our technology services."

About ConstructEdge

ConstructEdge is a subsidiary of Circle Computer Resources, Inc. (CCR).

Find us online at www.constructedge.com, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and on YouTube.

About Circle Computer Resources, Inc.

CCR (Circle Computer Resources, Inc.) was founded in 1986 and is committed to providing exceptional managed IT solutions to clientele looking to simplify their complex business needs. CCR values the knowledge of its staff and their ability to stay current with the ever-changing trends in their field, providing the most viable and comprehensive services the market has to offer. CCR is the recipient of numerous awards, nominations, and distinctions, including the Inc 5000 Fastest Growing Companies, Technology Association of Iowa's Prometheus Awards, and the Great Place to Work certification.

Follow CCR online at www.ccr.net and on Twitter at @CCRdotNet.

Media Contact: Christa Stephens | christa.stephens@constructedge.com

Related Images

constructedge.png

ConstructEdge

SOURCE CCR

Related Links

http://www.constructedge.com

