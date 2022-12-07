CCRcorp Announces Leadership Changes to Editorial Team

John Jenkins named Managing Editor as Liz Dunshee returns to private practice Dunshee to remain at CCRcorp as Senior Editor

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CCRcorp, a legal publishing company that provides practical guidance on legal issues impacting today's corporate practitioner, wishes to recognize Managing Editor Liz Dunshee as she returns to private practice.

Senior Editor John Jenkins will assume the role of CCRcorp's Managing Editor as of December 31st. Dunshee will remain with the company as a Senior Editor.

"I appreciate Liz's leadership over the last three years on the Editorial Team," said Mel Yarbrough, CEO of CCRcorp. "I am pleased she will continue to work with the team as a Senior Editor and that John will move into the Managing Editor role. As members, you can continue to rely upon our trusted practical guidance."

Dunshee was named Managing Editor in 2020 after joining the company in 2017. She was a Partner at Fredrikson & Byron in Minneapolis, where she co-chaired the Corporate Governance and Executive Compensation practice areas and the women's affinity group, served on the Hiring and Attorney Development committees, directed the summer associate program and oversaw the firm's workflow development program for business paralegals. She also co-chaired the American Bar Association's task force on director misconduct.

As Managing Editor, Dunshee oversaw TheCorporateCounsel.net, CompensationStandards.com, DealLawyers.com and PracticalESG.com; The Corporate Executive, The Corporate Counsel and Deal Lawyers newsletters; the Practical ESG, Proxy Disclosure and Executive Compensation Conferences; and the Women's 100. She is a frequent blogger on TheCorporateCounsel.net and CompensationStandards.com; co-editor of the Proxy Season Disclosure, In-House Essentials, Corporate Governance and Executive Compensation Disclosure treatises; and host of the Women Governance Trailblazers and Inside Track with Liz podcasts.

"It's been an honor to serve as CCRcorp's Managing Editor for the past three years and to connect with our members as an Editor throughout the past six years," Dunshee said. "I know that the Editorial Team and our members are in excellent hands under John's leadership, and that our members will continue to receive practical guidance, direct from the experts. I look forward to continuing to contribute to our resources and events!"

Jenkins joined CCRcorp in 2016 as an Editor for TheCorporateCounsel.net, CompensationStandards.com and DealLawyers.com, as well as the Deal Lawyers and The Corporate Counsel newsletters. He authored the Practical M&A Treatise and hosts the Deal Lawyers Download podcast.

For over 35 years, Jenkins advised clients on capital markets, mergers and acquisitions, and corporate matters at Calfee, Halter & Griswold LLP in Cleveland, Ohio. He was recognized as one of the Best Lawyers in America for corporate law and among America's Leading Lawyers by Chambers USA. The IFLR 1000 ranked him as a "highly regarded" practitioner in his jurisdiction for Capital Markets Law. Jenkins is a frequent author and speaker on securities and corporate law topics, taught M&A law at Cleveland-Marshall College of Law and chaired the Securities Law Section of the Cleveland Bar Association.

"Liz has done a tremendous job during her tenure as Managing Editor and has left me with very big shoes to fill," Jenkins said. "Fortunately for me and our members, she'll remain a colleague and I'll have the benefit of her wisdom and experience as I transition into my new role."

Jenkins and Dunshee are joined on the Editorial Team by Senior Editors Alan Dye and Dave Lynn, Editors Lawrence Heim and Ngozi Okeh, Associate Editors Zachary Barlow and Julie Gonzales, and contributors Michael Gettelman and Peter Romeo.

ABOUT CCRCORP

CCRcorp (formerly Executive Press) delivers practical guidance — direct from the experts — on corporate and securities regulations, corporate governance, compensation disclosure and oversight, M&A, ESG and many other areas impacting today's corporate practitioner. Its portfolio of publications consists of CompensationStandards.com, TheCorporateCounsel.net, DealLawyers.com, PracticalESG.com and Section16.net, where expert attorneys write treatises, handbooks, newsletters, blogs and more that cover the most up-to-date, relevant information in a variety of fields.

