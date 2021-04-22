CCRcorp Launches PracticalESG.com - Curated and Original Knowledge on Environmental, Social and Governance Topics

AUSTIN, Texas, April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CCRcorp invites sustainability officers, lawyers and other public & private company advisors to visit its new website, PracticalESG.com, which features a free daily blog dedicated to environmental, social and governance issues. In celebration of the Earth Day launch, CCRcorp will plant a tree in the name of the first 422 blog subscribers (sign up here).

The blog is run by Editor Lawrence Heim, a longtime ESG professional and author of the 2018 book, "Killing Sustainability." Eventually, PracticalESG.com will host membership-based portals that take a deeper dive into environmental, social and governance issues. ESG professionals, many of whom are currently expanding their roles beyond their traditional areas of expertise, will be able to rely on PracticalESG.com for practical guidance about sustainability programs – including how to manage data tracking and reporting.

"We're thrilled to launch this new blog and establish a roadmap to extend our existing offerings," said CCRcorp CEO, Mel Yarbrough. "We believe it will cement our position as a trusted resource for expert, practical guidance in the areas that matter most to our members."

Liz Dunshee, CCRcorp's Managing Editor, shared, "I'm excited to be able to provide a practical and tailored ESG resource to practitioners who've been struggling to wrap their arms around these topics. Lawrence has led non-financial audits, evaluated sustainability programs and designed corrective action programs. He's the right person to connect our community to longstanding experts and to provide insights based on his extensive, hands-on experience."

CCRcorp expects PracticalESG.com to follow in the footsteps of CCRcorp's existing sites – TheCorporateCounsel.net, Section16.net, CompensationStandards.com and DealLawyers.com. Thousands of lawyers and other corporate governance professionals rely on these resources every day for information about corporate and securities laws, compliance, executive pay and M&A. PracticalESG.com is a natural extension of these offerings. In the coming months, more content and features will be available through PracticalESG.com – in the familiar format of CCRcorp's other sites.

