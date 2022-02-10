CCRcorp Launches PracticalESG.com Membership Site - Exclusive Tools & Knowledge on Environmental, Social & Governance Topics

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CCRcorp is thrilled to announce the launch of its PracticalESG.com membership site, which provides expanded subscription-based content to sustainability, ESG & DEI officers, lawyers, and other public & private company advisors. PracticalESG.com follows in the footsteps of CCRcorp's existing sites – TheCorporateCounsel.net, Section16.net, CompensationStandards.com and DealLawyers.com. Thousands of lawyers and other corporate governance professionals rely on these resources every day for information about corporate and securities laws and more. PracticalESG.com is a natural extension of these offerings.

While CCRcorp will continue to provide its popular daily PracticalESG.com blog at no cost, this membership-based portal takes a deeper dive into ESG issues. A subscription provides access to a filtered content library, programming and a community Q&A forum. Among other topics, members will receive valuable step-by-step guidance about establishing, tracking & communicating:

Environmental commitments;

Diversity, equity & inclusion initiatives;

Supply chain issues;

Corporate culture; and

Management and board oversight processes for environmental & social risks and opportunities.

PracticalESG.com is led by Editors Lawrence Heim, a longtime ESG practitioner/auditor and author, and Ngozi Okeh, an experienced HR and diversity, equity and inclusion professional. Both Mr. Heim and Ms. Okeh have a deep understanding of challenges that fellow practitioners are facing.

"Providing practical guidance, direct from the experts, is at the heart of our mission," said CCRcorp CEO, Mel Yarbrough. "PracticalESG.com will provide useful resources to ESG practitioners who are grappling with uncertainty and information overload."

Liz Dunshee, CCRcorp's Managing Editor, commented, "Companies and their advisors are navigating unprecedented ESG demands without the benefit of a common playbook. PracticalESG.com will provide these multi-disciplinary teams with shared, practical information so that practitioners can collaborate more efficiently and confidently, and make real progress on their goals."

