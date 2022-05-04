CCRcorp's PracticalESG.com Hosts Free DEI Workshop: 'Understanding & Using Equity Audits and Civil Rights Audits'

• Features conversations with leaders in civil rights audits — Eric H. Holder Jr., Laura Murphy, Tejal Patel, Megan Cacace and Aaron Lewis

• Event moderated by Fortune's Ruth Umoh

• Civil rights audits are becoming a common shareholder request, and will inform corporate DEI work

AUSTIN, Texas, May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CCRcorp's PracticalESG.com invites you to join its second free virtual DEI Workshop, "Understanding & Using Equity Audits and Civil Rights Audits," on Wednesday, May 4th from 2:00 – 3:30 p.m. Eastern (sign up here).

Civil rights audits, and the related topics of racial equity and pay equity audits, have taken off as an issue with several high-profile companies agreeing to conduct third-party audits in response to shareholder and stakeholder pressure. In this workshop, participants will explore the different audits organizations can engage to assess their workforce, culture, business and social impact. Leading voices in the equity and civil rights audits conversation will discuss the distinction between audits and traditional concepts of diversity, equity and inclusion — as well as how the demand for and results of audits can inform corporate DEI work.

This informative workshop will begin with a conversation between Laura Murphy, who pioneered the civil rights audits at Airbnb and Facebook (now Meta), and Eric H. Holder Jr., Senior Counsel at Covington and the 82nd U.S. Attorney General, who has partnered with Ms. Murphy and clients on audits.

The workshop will also include a panel discussion with practical insights from:

Megan Cacace — Director of Anti-Discrimination and Equity Programs at Airbnb, which in 2016 was the first company to conduct a civil rights audit.

— Director of Anti-Discrimination and Equity Programs at Airbnb, which in 2016 was the first company to conduct a civil rights audit. Aaron Lewis — Partner at Covington, leading clients through the process of conducting civil rights audits.

— Partner at Covington, leading clients through the process of conducting civil rights audits. Tejal Patel — Corporate Governance Director at SEIU Affiliates' Supplemental Savings Plan/SOC Investment Group, which is the proponent behind the McDonald's proposal and successful racial equity audit initiatives at several big banks and other companies.

Ruth Umoh, who is currently an Editor at Fortune and a former Editor of Forbes, CNBC Reporter and Producer for Rolling Stone, will moderate the event.

"We are thrilled to bring this important conversation to directors, corporate leaders, and the DEI and ESG community," said Ngozi Okeh, Editor of PracticalESG.com and Global Head of DEI at NextRoll. "Hearing Eric and Laura discuss their work together is an outstanding opportunity, and everyone advising boards and doing DEI and ESG work needs to understand where this practice is going."

Interested participants can also sign up to attend Session 3 of PracticalESG.com's free virtual DEI Workshop, "Using Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Data: Goal-Setting & Reporting," on May 25th from 2:00 – 3:30 p.m. Eastern. In this workshop, attendees will discover how to measure and report on actionable DEI metrics — including whether there are useful dashboards or frameworks and how to provide relevant data to different functions and stakeholders (DEI officers, ESG officers, the board of directors, employees, investors, etc.). Spots are still available (sign up here). Replays of all workshop events — including Session 1, "Collecting Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Data: What to Measure & Why" — are available on-demand to members of PracticalESG.com.

CCRcorp's PracticalESG.com is a subscription membership that keeps you in-the-know on environmental, social and governance developments — by delivering pragmatic information that you can actually use. PracticalESG.com is a trusted source of ESG guidance and updates, curated by experienced and recognized practitioners who emphasize practicality, usability and appropriateness of information.

To learn more about CCRcorp products, contact the CCRcorp sales team at [email protected] or 1-800-737-1271.

ABOUT CCRCORP

CCRcorp delivers practical guidance – direct from the experts – on corporate and securities regulations, corporate governance, compensation disclosure and oversight, M&A, ESG and many other areas impacting today's corporate practitioner.

SOURCE CCRcorp