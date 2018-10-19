CCRi's technology and solutions enable real-time situational awareness for UN Global Platform

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va., Oct. 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Commonwealth Computer Research, Inc. (CCRi) announces a partnership with the United Nations (UN) Global Platform, to provide geospatial big data analysis. By leveraging CCRi's technology, the UN Global Platform can process maritime (AIS) and air domain (ADS-B) data in real time to provide powerful analytics.

The UN Global Platform seeks to provide a hub to share data, applications, and services between official statisticians, data scientists, and domain experts. CCRi partnered with the UN Global Platform to build a geospatial platform that can store significant amounts of spatio-temporal data. In the initial phase, this platform stores and visualizes real-time and historic locations for all the ships and airplanes in the world. This data can be applied to a multitude of statistical challenges the global statistical community faces, including transit, logistics, economics, and safety.

"We've had great success making sense of some of the world's largest geospatial datasets," says Joel Morgan, Director of Commercial Programs for CCRi. "One of our sweet spots is building large location databases and optimizing them for highly performant analytics."

Now that the platform is launched, statisticians can run queries, build analytics, and find insights. "We're excited to see this platform created because of its potential," Ronald Jansen, Chief of the Trade Statistics Branch of the United Nations Statistics Division (UNSD) added. "This platform's power comes from the flexibility and scalability to ingest and query massive geospatial datasets quickly."

CCRi will support the Big Data UN Global Working Group next week at the UN World Data Forum and the UN Global Platform Open Day in Dubai, UAE.

About CCRi: CCRi empowers decision makers by applying innovative data science, scalable software engineering, and advanced visualization to solve meaningful challenges. Founded in 1989 and currently employing over 130 data scientists, developers, engineers, and other staff, CCRi is located in Charlottesville, Virginia (USA) and provides custom software development and innovative information engineering solutions to customers in both government and private industries. Projects have included development of the open source GeoMesa spatio-temporal database engine, which supports big spatial databases of well over one hundred million points. For more information or to get connected, contact us at info@ccri.com.

