CCRM Announces Alliance with Progyny to Give Prospective Parents Greater Access to Industry-Leading Fertility Care

One in eight couples in the U.S. is impacted by infertility, making fertility issues the third largest global epidemic. Fortunately, advancements in fertility science, research and development allow individuals and couples to pursue comprehensive fertility care and treatment. At CCRM, this includes custom-tailored analyses and treatments aimed at ensuring the best possible outcome. Founded by Dr. William Schoolcraft in 1987, CCRM is widely known to deliver some of the highest success rates in the industry.

"At CCRM, we are dedicated to delivering personalized service and leading patient outcomes for individuals and couples who want to have a baby. While many people are impacted by infertility, we understand that fertility treatments aren't financially realistic for everyone," said Jon Pardew, president and CEO of CCRM. "We are proud to partner with Progyny to offer individuals and couples facing infertility with better access to industry-leading fertility care."

As a member of the growing Progyny network, CCRM will now accept Progyny's all-inclusive fertility benefits. The comprehensive treatment bundles include coverage of CCRM's most advanced fertility treatments including, but not limited to:

In vitro fertilization (IVF)

Intrauterine insemination

Fresh or frozen embryo transfer

Genetic screening

Egg freezing

Consultation and diagnostic testing

CCRM's alliance with Progyny allows physicians and patients to pursue the most effective treatment, the first time, and patients and employers to receive the most value from their fertility benefit.

Progyny-covered services may vary based on the employer sponsoring the benefit plan. All Progyny patients (new or existing at a clinic) must first call their Progyny Patient Care Advocate (PCA) for authorization before scheduling an appointment with CCRM.

Visit www.Progyny.com to learn more about their leading fertility benefits. For more information on the services available at CCRM, visit www.ccrmivf.com.

About CCRM

Founded by Dr. William Schoolcraft in 1987, CCRM (Colorado Center for Reproductive Medicine) is one of the nation's top leaders in fertility care and research for over 30 years. CCRM specializes in the most advanced fertility treatments, with deep expertise in in vitro fertilization (IVF), fertility assessment, fertility preservation, genetic testing, third party reproduction and egg donation. Unlike many other fertility clinics that outsource their specialists and testing needs, CCRM leverages its own data, as well as a dedicated team of in-house reproductive endocrinologists, embryologists and geneticists in order to deliver industry-leading outcomes. CCRM operates in 10 locations across the U.S. and Canada, including Atlanta, Boston, Denver, Houston, New York, Northern Virginia, Minneapolis, Orange County, San Francisco Bay Area, and Toronto. For more information on CCRM, please visit www.ccrmivf.com.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Follow us on Twitter

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ccrm-announces-alliance-with-progyny-to-give-prospective-parents-greater-access-to-industry-leading-fertility-care-300634907.html

SOURCE CCRM

Related Links

https://www.ccrmivf.com

