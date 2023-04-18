CCRM Fertility Acquires The New Hope Center for Reproductive Medicine

Leading fertility treatment provider and innovator expands access to world-class care

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CCRM Fertility, a global pioneer in fertility treatment, research and science, today announced the acquisition of Virginia Beach-based fertility clinic The New Hope Center for Reproductive Medicine. The acquisition further expands CCRM Fertility's east coast footprint, offering more convenient access to world-class fertility treatments and care, and leading success rates through comprehensive testing, superior labs, and in-house genetics and research.

Founded in 1997 by board-eligible reproductive endocrinology and infertility specialist Dr. Robin Poe-Zeigler, The New Hope Center has helped bring more than 4,000 babies to loving families from the Hampton Roads community and beyond.

"Like CCRM, The New Hope Center is known for its compassionate, personalized, and inclusive fertility care," said CCRM Fertility CEO Bob LaGalia. "We're excited to leverage our combined knowledge and expertise to help even more families achieve their fertility goals."

CCRM Fertility specializes in pioneering fertility treatments, with deep expertise in IVF, fertility testing, fertility preservation, genetic testing, LGBTQ family-building and egg donation. Additionally, CCRM Fertility physicians partner with individual patients to develop custom-tailored analyses and treatments to help ensure the best outcome possible.

"CCRM is one of the largest fertility centers in North America, and they have an excellent reputation for research, clinical effectiveness and treatment for infertility patients," Dr. Poe-Zeigler. "CCRM was founded by a leader in our field, Dr. William Schoolcraft, who I highly respect. I believe that working with this group of physicians will allow the Hampton Roads area infertility population to be served in a highly competent and compassionate manner. I am honored to be received into the CCRM network, and I love that my legacy will live on through my involvement with this respected and amazing group."

About The New Hope Center for Reproductive Medicine

Founded in 1997 by Dr. Robin Poe-Zeigler, or "Dr. Robin" as patients prefer to say, The New Hope Center has spent more than 26 years creating families in Hampton Roads and the surrounding area, with our main focus always on making each patient feel like a member of our family while we work to expand theirs. The expert team at The New Hope Center is proud to have brought over 4,000 babies into the world, so far. At The New Hope Center, we're sensitive to what couples struggling with infertility are going through. And, our goal is to always surround you with compassionate care, a plan for success, and a high-level of ongoing communication. Our patients benefit from Dr. Robin's extensive knowledge and incredible insight, coupled with the experience she and our highly skilled medical and laboratory teams offer. You're sure to receive the most comprehensive fertility work-up and testing, along with having access to today's most cutting-edge treatments.

About CCRM Fertility

CCRM Fertility is a global pioneer in fertility treatment, research and science. Founded by Dr. William Schoolcraft 35 years ago, CCRM Fertility specializes in the most advanced fertility treatments, with deep expertise in IVF, fertility testing, egg freezing, preimplantation genetic testing, third party reproduction and egg donation. CCRM Fertility leverages its own data and a dedicated team of in-house reproductive endocrinologists, embryologists and geneticists to deliver industry-leading outcomes. CCRM Fertility is a proud strategic partner of Unified Women's Healthcare, a focused women's health company that strategically operates, affiliates, or invests in businesses that drive better outcomes and experiences for patients for every milestone and moment of her healthcare journey. For more information, visit www.ccrmivf.com .

