CCRM Fertility Adds Dr. Sina Abhari to its Orange County Physician Team

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CCRM Fertility, the global pioneer in fertility treatment, research and science, welcomes Dr. Sina Abhari to its team of physicians in Newport Beach, Calif. Dr. Abhari is a reproductive endocrinology and infertility specialist who is board-certified in obstetrics and gynecology and board-eligible in reproductive endocrinology and infertility. He joins CCRM Fertility as medical director after coming from Johns Hopkins University as an assistant professor and specialist in reproductive endocrinology and infertility. Dr. Abhari is currently accepting new patients.

"There is an increasing need for high-quality fertility treatments, with approximately one in six people experiencing infertility at some stage in their lives," said CCRM Fertility CEO Bob LaGalia. "With the addition of Dr. Abhari to our Orange County team, we can help even more individuals and couples grow their families with compassionate and innovative fertility care."

After completing his pre-medical college training at the Avicenna International College, Dr. Abhari spent an additional nine years in Budapest, Hungary, completing his M.D. and graduate studies at Semmelweis Medical University. He then went on to complete his residency at Michigan State University, followed by his fellowship in reproductive endocrinology and infertility at Emory University.

"CCRM is unmatched in understanding their patients' unique needs and developing personalized treatment protocols to help them achieve their goals," said Dr. Abhari. "It's exciting to be part of an organization that excels in both patient care and lab operations ensuring patients have the best chance of success."

Dr. Abahri has expertise in minimally invasive gynecological surgery and performs a variety of fertility-enhancing operations, such as laparoscopic and robotic surgeries for uterine fibroids and endometriosis. He has researched the pathophysiology of diminished ovarian reserve and optimization of clinical outcomes with frozen embryo transfer.

In addition to presenting his research at prestigious conferences, such as the American Society for Reproductive Medicine (ASRM) Annual Meeting, Dr. Abhari has authored several publications for notable peer-reviewed journals, including Fertility and Sterility, Human Reproduction, and Reproductive Biology and Endocrinology. He is currently a member of an ASRM national task force investigating best practices regarding endometriosis and improved in vitro fertilization outcomes.

CCRM Fertility of Orange County is located at: 3501 Jamboree, Suite 1100, Newport Beach, CA 92660. For more information or to schedule an appointment, please visit ccrmivf.com/orange-county/.

CCRM Fertility is a global pioneer in fertility treatment, research and science. Founded by Dr. William Schoolcraft over 35 years ago , CCRM Fertility specializes in the most advanced fertility treatments, with deep expertise in IVF, fertility testing, egg freezing, preimplantation genetic testing, third party reproduction and egg donation. CCRM Fertility leverages its own data and a dedicated team of in-house reproductive endocrinologists, embryologists and geneticists to deliver industry-leading outcomes. CCRM serves 13 major metropolitan areas with 36 locations across North American, including Atlanta, Boston, Dallas-Fort Worth, Delaware, Denver, Houston, New Jersey, New York, Northern Virginia/D.C., Minneapolis, Orange County, San Francisco Bay Area, and Toronto. CCRM Fertility is a proud strategic partner of Unified Women's Healthcare, which is accelerating meaningful change in women's healthcare by building healthy, innovative and mission-driven businesses to meet the comprehensive needs of women across the entirety of their health journey. Together with our affiliated providers and businesses, we anticipate the greatest opportunities to impact every woman's health at every stage of her journey and are unparalleled in our scale and ability to adapt to address unmet and underserved needs. For more information, visit www.ccrmivf.com .

