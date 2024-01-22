CCRM FERTILITY ANNOUNCES CHELSEY LEISINGER AS NEW VP OF NETWORK LAB COMPLIANCE

Dr. Leisinger joins CCRM's leading team of fertility specialists, focusing on laboratory compliance

LONE TREE, Colo., Jan. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CCRM Fertility, a leading pioneer in the fertility treatment, research, and science industry, announced today the appointment of Chelsey Leisinger, MS, PhD, HCLD/CC as VP of Network Lab Compliance.

As the newly appointed Vice President of Network Lab Compliance for CCRM, Dr. Leisinger, a renowned fertility specialist, will play a pivotal role in supervising select laboratory locations. Collaborating closely with fellow lab directors and key members of the corporate lab leadership, Dr. Leisinger's expertise will be instrumental in leveraging CCRM's cutting-edge proprietary technology and innovative scientific techniques within the fertility arena. Her primary focus will be on ensuring laboratory compliance and risk mitigation, thereby elevating the fertility experience for both CCRM laboratory technologists and patients.

"I am thrilled to join the CCRM Fertility expert team to help further the mission of providing top-notch fertility care," said Dr. Leisinger. "Ensuring IVF laboratories are functioning to the best of their abilities and exceeding compliance standards is a passion of mine."

Dr. Leisinger completed her Bachelor of Science degree at Iowa State University, where she discovered her interest in animal reproduction and embryology. She later went on to earn a Master of Science degree at the Ohio State University College of Veterinary Medicine, where she fine-tuned her skills in bovine, equine and camelid embryology.

After developing an avid interest in human IVF, Dr. Leisinger shifted focus, pursuing a PhD in Biomedical and Veterinary Medical Sciences with a focus on reproductive physiology at Louisiana State University School of Veterinary Medicine. During this time, she assisted with batch IVF cycles at a high-volume Seattle fertility center as a consulting senior embryologist.

In 2017, Dr. Leisinger joined Ovation® Fertility as a senior embryologist and laboratory manager. She transitioned to laboratory director after obtaining her certification as a High-complexity Clinical Laboratory Director (HCLD).

Most recently, Dr. Leisinger served as an off-site laboratory director for four of Ovation® Fertility's laboratories across 3 states (Louisiana, Michigan, and Ohio).

About CCRM Fertility

CCRM Fertility is a global pioneer in fertility treatment, research, and science. Founded by Dr. William Schoolcraft more than 35 years ago, CCRM Fertility specializes in the most advanced fertility treatments, with deep expertise in IVF, fertility testing, egg freezing, preimplantation genetic testing, third party reproduction and egg donation. CCRM Fertility leverages its own data and a dedicated team of in-house reproductive endocrinologists, embryologists, and geneticists to deliver industry-leading outcomes. CCRM Fertility is a proud strategic partner of Unified Women's Healthcare, which is accelerating meaningful change in women's healthcare by building healthy, innovative, and mission-driven businesses to meet the comprehensive needs of women across the entirety of their health journey. For more information, visit www.ccrmivf.com.

SOURCE CCRM Fertility