CCRM Fertility Announces New Satellite Location in Chelsea, Manhattan

NEW YORK, March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CCRM Fertility, a global pioneer in fertility treatment, research and science, today announced the expansion of its Greater New York treatment network with the opening of a new satellite office in Chelsea, Manhattan, located at 122 West 26th Street, Suite 1201, New York, NY 10001. Beginning April 1, reproductive endocrinologists Drs. Jaime Knopman and Sheeva Talebian will see patients out of the CCRM New York – Chelsea office.

The Chelsea office will offer families throughout New York County a convenient location from which to experience a range of fertility services, including new patient consultations, treatment planning, regroups, scans and blood work. This includes the CCRM One Day Work-UpSM, a recently launched service enabling patients to undergo most fertility testing in a single appointment. Specializing in all aspects of reproductive endocrinology and infertility, CCRM Fertility's board-certified physicians will leverage 20+ years of knowledge and experience to help individuals and couples achieve the best treatment outcomes.

"Our newest satellite office in Chelsea expands the availability of our cutting-edge services and personalized approach to fertility care, helping more Tri-State Area families have the baby they always wanted," said Jon Pardew, president and CEO of CCRM Fertility.

Research shows acupuncture may assist with fertility, which is why CCRM New York – Chelsea office will be conveniently shared with Lily + Horn Acupuncture, in order to allow patients easy access to licensed acupuncturists in conjunction with fertility treatment.

"Acupuncture and other holistic stress reduction techniques can have positive effects on fertility," said Dr. Sheeva Talebian of CCRM New York. "In order to give our patients the greatest chance of becoming a parent, we integrate the mind-body connection into patients' medical treatment for a comprehensive approach to treating all aspects of infertility."

For more than 30 years, CCRM Fertility has provided families the fastest path to the healthiest baby. Its award-winning fertility specialists invented techniques and protocols widely practiced in the industry today, including comprehensive chromosome screening (CCS) and in vitro culture of human embryos to the blastocyst stage.

The CCRM New York – Chelsea office will be open two days a week: 1 – 4 p.m. on Tuesdays and 1 p.m. – 6 p.m. on Wednesdays. To schedule an appointment, please call (212) 290-8100.

Founded by Dr. William Schoolcraft in 1987, CCRM (Colorado Center for Reproductive Medicine) Fertility is the nation's leader in fertility care and research. CCRM Fertility specializes in the most advanced fertility treatments, with deep expertise in in vitro fertilization (IVF), fertility assessment, fertility preservation, genetic testing, third party reproduction and egg donation. Unlike many other fertility clinics that outsource their specialists and testing needs, CCRM Fertility leverages its own data, as well as a dedicated team of in-house reproductive endocrinologists, embryologists and geneticists in order to deliver industry-leading outcomes. CCRM Fertility operates 11 fertility centers (including 25 offices) throughout North America, serving prospective parents in major metropolitan areas, including Atlanta, Boston, Dallas, Denver, Houston, New York, Northern Virginia, Minneapolis, Orange County, San Francisco Bay Area, and Toronto. For more information, visit www.ccrmivf.com, become a fan on Facebook, or follow us on Instagram and Twitter.

