CCRM Fertility Announces New Satellite Office in Fargo

The new Fargo satellite office will offer individuals and couples a convenient location to experience a range of fertility services, including new patient consultations, treatment planning, regroups, and monitoring (blood work and ultrasounds).

"Essentia Health-Fargo shares our mission of providing high-quality, personalized care and through this new partnership, we can help more individuals and couples in North Dakota grow their families with cutting-edge fertility treatments," said Jon Pardew, president and CEO of CCRM Fertility.

Specializing in all aspects of reproductive endocrinology and infertility, Dr. Dahl will leverage her years of knowledge and experience to help individuals and couples achieve the best treatment outcomes. Dr. Dahl has a deep background in fertility care, underscored by years of research and advocacy within the field. She is commonly published within notable industry peer-reviewed journals and serves as an assistant clinical professor in the Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology at the University of North Dakota School of Medicine.

CCRM Fertility Minneapolis' satellite office at Essentia Health-Fargo will be open on Mondays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. for in-person consultations and Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for routine monitoring appointments. To schedule an appointment, call (952) 225-1630.

About CCRM Fertility

Founded by Dr. William Schoolcraft in 1987, CCRM (Colorado Center for Reproductive Medicine) Fertility is the nation's leader in fertility care and research. CCRM Fertility specializes in the most advanced fertility treatments, with deep expertise in in vitro fertilization (IVF), fertility assessment, fertility preservation, genetic testing, third party reproduction and egg donation. Unlike many other fertility clinics that outsource their specialists and testing needs, CCRM Fertility leverages its own data, as well as a dedicated team of in-house reproductive endocrinologists, embryologists and geneticists in order to deliver industry-leading outcomes. CCRM Fertility operates 11 fertility centers (including 27 offices) throughout North America, serving prospective parents in major metropolitan areas, including Atlanta, Boston, Dallas, Denver, Houston, New York, Northern Virginia, Minneapolis, Orange County, San Francisco Bay Area, and Toronto. For more information, visit www.ccrmivf.com.

About Essentia Health

Essentia Health is an integrated health system serving patients in Minnesota, Wisconsin and North Dakota. Essentia Health combines the strengths and talents of 13,800 employees, including more than 2,100 physicians and advanced practitioners, who serve our patients and communities through the mission of being called to make a healthy difference in people's lives. Essentia Health lives out its mission by having a patient-centered focus at 14 hospitals, 71 clinics, six long-term care facilities, three assisted living facilities, three independent living facilities, five ambulance services and one research institute. Essentia Health is accredited as an Accountable Care Organization by the National Committee for Quality Assurance.

