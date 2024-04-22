CCRM FERTILITY ANNOUNCES THE LAUNCH OF LINKEDIN BADGE FOR EMPLOYERS TO DECLARE COMMITMENT TO FERTILITY BENEFITS

In Partnership with Rescripted, the First-of-Its-Kind #FertilityCovered Badge

Announced Timed to National Infertility Awareness Week

LONE TREE, Colo., April 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CCRM Fertility , a leading pioneer in the fertility treatment, research, and science industry, has partnered with Rescripted , the leading global media platform for holistic women's health, to launch a first-of-its-kind #FertilityCovered badge that will allow organizations to visually display their commitment to fertility benefits to current and prospective employees. The launch coincides with National Infertility Awareness Week (NIAW), April 21 - 27, 2024, which shines a light on the millions of Americans who face barriers in starting a family.

"Although fertility treatment can help many start or grow families, it is a time consuming and expensive undertaking, creating real obstacles for most Americans," said Robyn Mermelstein, Chief Marketing Officer for CCRM Fertility. "By encouraging corporations to proudly display the health coverage and benefits they offer, we hope to provide a solution and encourage more companies to participate."

The #FertilityCovered badge is a first-of-its-kind visual representation for organizations to highlight their benefits, while also giving prospective employees the ability to search for positions that offer the badge. To coincide with this announcement, a new webpage with a wealth of fertility benefits information where visitors can access a comprehensive database of #FertilityCovered organizations will be available on the Rescripted website. Through this webpage, job seekers can find comprehensive information on fertility benefits, the significance of fertility coverage, how to advocate for benefits in the workplace, and more.

"Many job seekers facing challenges in their family planning are eager to find jobs with organizations that offer fertility benefits," said Abby Mercado, Co-Founder & CEO of Rescripted. "At Rescripted, we recognize that benefits matter to millions of job seekers and hope this partnership can provide a way to search for them."

A recent study from CCRM found that 66% of employees are willing to change jobs to secure fertility coverage and 61% claim they are more committed to companies with fertility coverage. The #FertilityCovered badge is a direct response to this, and is commissioned only to companies who provide coverage regardless of race, religion, sexuality or economic status. The Knot Worldwide , a leading global marketplace and family of brands championing celebration, has signed on as one of the first brands to demonstrate their support of fertility awareness in addition to Progyny , a fertility, family building and women's reproductive health benefits solution, and Conceive , a fertility coaching platform.

For additional information on the #FertilityCovered badge and to learn how to obtain the badge, please reach out to CCRM Fertility at [email protected].

About CCRM Fertility

CCRM Fertility is a global pioneer in fertility treatment, research, and science. Founded by Dr. William Schoolcraft more than 35 years ago, CCRM Fertility specializes in the most advanced fertility treatments, with deep expertise in IVF, fertility testing, egg freezing, preimplantation genetic testing, third party reproduction and egg donation. CCRM Fertility leverages its own data and a dedicated team of in-house reproductive endocrinologists, embryologists, and geneticists to deliver industry-leading outcomes. CCRM Fertility is a proud strategic partner of Unified Women's Healthcare, which is accelerating meaningful change in women's healthcare by building healthy, innovative, and mission-driven businesses to meet the comprehensive needs of women across the entirety of their health journey. For more information, visit www.ccrmivf.com.

About Rescripted

Rescripted is dedicated to empowering women from first period to last. Their global platform is enriched with expert advice from leading medical professionals, offering comprehensive insights and resources tailored to fertility, pregnancy, wellness, menstrual health, and sexual health, among others.

