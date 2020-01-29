CCRM Fertility Appoints New Physician in Boston

Originally from Scituate, Mass., Dr. Ryniec graduated magna cum laude from Wake Forest University and received her medical degree from Georgetown University School of Medicine in Washington, D.C. During her residency for obstetrics and gynecology at Rutgers Robert Wood Johnson Medical School, Dr. Ryniec received the Excellence in Female Pelvic Medicine Award and recognition for Outstanding Accomplishment in Women's Health.

She is completing her fellowship in Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility at the University of Vermont Medical Center and will start seeing patients at CCRM Boston in August 2020. Dr. Ryniec has committed her time and wisdom to a number of mentorship and training programs to aid in the academic development of future physicians.

"We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Ryniec to the CCRM Fertility network and know her passion for the practice will only continue to help more and more patients live their dreams of having a baby," said CCRM CEO Jon Pardew. "Her incredibly impressive experience and profound understanding of today's fertility landscape is the perfect complement to the great work CCRM Boston has done over the years and will continue to accomplish."

In addition to presenting her research at prestigious medical conferences, such as the American Society for Reproductive Medicine and the Society for Reproductive Investigation annual meetings, Dr. Ryniec has authored several publications in notable peer-reviewed journals, including the American Journey of Obstetrics and Gynecology.

"I am truly grateful and excited for the opportunity to work alongside the talented team at CCRM Boston," commented Ryniec. "CCRM's mission is one I absolutely align with personally, so I am honored to be part of this family and continue helping patients find their fastest path to the healthiest baby."

CCRM first opened in Boston in June 2017 and is located at 300 Boylston Street, Suite 300 in Chestnut Hill, MA. For more information or to schedule an appointment, call (617) 449-9750 or visit www.ccrmivf.com.

About CCRM

Founded by Dr. William Schoolcraft in 1987, CCRM (Colorado Center for Reproductive Medicine) is the nation's leader in fertility care and research. CCRM specializes in the most advanced fertility treatments, with deep expertise in in vitro fertilization (IVF), fertility assessment, fertility preservation, genetic testing, third party reproduction and egg donation. Unlike many other fertility clinics that outsource their specialists and testing needs, CCRM leverages its own data, as well as a dedicated team of in-house reproductive endocrinologists, embryologists and geneticists in order to deliver industry-leading outcomes. CCRM operates 11 fertility centers (including 25 offices) throughout North America, serving prospective parents in major metropolitan areas, including Atlanta, Boston, Dallas, Denver, Houston, New York, Northern Virginia, Minneapolis, Orange County, San Francisco Bay Area, and Toronto. For more information, visit www.ccrmivf.com , become a fan on Facebook , or follow us on Instagram and Twitter.

