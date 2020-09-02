CCRM Fertility Appoints New Physician in Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS, Sept. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CCRM Fertility, a global pioneer in fertility science, research and advancement, today announced the appointment of Stephanie Dahl, M.D., FACOG, to its Minneapolis location (6565 France Avenue South, Suite 400, in Edina). Board certified reproductive endocrinologist Dr. Dahl joins CCRM Minneapolis co-founder April Batcheller, M.D., and Wael Salem, M.D., in delivering industry leading care and outcomes to patients throughout Minnesota, North Dakota, and surrounding states.

Dr. Dahl received her undergraduate degree from North Dakota State University and medical degree from the University of North Dakota School of Medicine. She completed her residency at St. Joseph Mercy Hospital in Ann Arbor, Michigan, where she received the Resident Teaching Award and was the four-time recipient of the CREOG Award, which is awarded annually to the resident with the highest national CREOG exam score. After her residency, she completed a fellowship in reproductive endocrinology and infertility at the University of Cincinnati College of Medicine, where she received a grant from the National Institute of Health for her research.

In addition to her role at CCRM Minneapolis, Dr. Dahl he also serves as assistant clinical professor in the Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology at the University of North Dakota School of Medicine.

"I am excited to join the talented team at CCRM Minneapolis," said Dr. Dahl. "CCRM Fertility is known for treating patients as partners and is well-respected throughout the industry for delivering industry-leading outcomes and world class patient care. I look forward to collaborating with CCRM's network of award-winning physicians and fertility specialists and incorporating my own expertise, to help give local residents who want to start a family the very best chance to do so."

Dr. Dahl has authored numerous articles for notable peer-reviewed journals and has presented her research findings and spoken at prestigious medical conferences around the country. In 2013, she was honored to receive the RESOLVE, The National Infertility Association, Hope Award for advocacy, and in 2018, she received an award from the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists for her work mentoring new ob-gyn physicians.

"Since opening our doors more than five years ago, we've been fortunate to help thousands of patients achieve their dreams of having a baby," said Dr. Batcheller. "By adding Dr. Dahl to our CCRM Minneapolis physician team and offering telehealth appointments, we're continuing to expand access to world-class fertility care in the Midwest allowing us to support even more invidividuals and couples on their fertility journeys."

For more information about CCRM Fertility or to schedule an appointment, call (877) 201-6931 or visit www.ccrmivf.com.

About CCRM Fertility

Founded by Dr. William Schoolcraft in 1987, CCRM (Colorado Center for Reproductive Medicine) Fertility is the nation's leader in fertility care and research. CCRM Fertility specializes in the most advanced fertility treatments, with deep expertise in in vitro fertilization (IVF), fertility assessment, fertility preservation, genetic testing, third party reproduction and egg donation. Unlike many other fertility clinics that outsource their specialists and testing needs, CCRM leverages its own data, as well as a dedicated team of in-house reproductive endocrinologists, embryologists and geneticists in order to deliver industry-leading outcomes. CCRM proudly operates 11 state-of-the-art IVF laboratories and 26 locations across the U.S. and Canada, including Atlanta, Boston, Dallas, Denver, Houston, New York, Northern Virginia/D.C., Minneapolis, Orange County, San Francisco Bay Area, and Toronto. For more information, visit www.ccrmivf.com , become a fan on Facebook , or follow us on Instagram and Twitter.

