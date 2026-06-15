CCRM Fertility Expands National Clinical Leadership Team, Driving Fertility Innovation and Scientific Excellence

The network appoints Dr. Shefali Shastri to Vice President of Clinical Innovation and Education, Dr. Jaime Knopman to National Director of Fertility Preservation

LONE TREE, Colo., June 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CCRM Fertility (CCRM), a global pioneer in fertility treatment, research, and reproductive science and a leading network of fertility clinics in the U.S., today announced the expansion of its national clinical leadership team: Dr. Shefali Shastri, MD, joins as Vice President of Clinical Innovation and Education and Medical Director of CCRM Fertility of Chicago.

Dr. Shefali Shastri, MD, double board-certified in reproductive endocrinology and infertility as well as obstetrics/gynecology, transitions to CCRM following a distinguished tenure as Clinical Director and Managing Partner at RMA of New Jersey (RMANJ) and National Director of Physician Development at IVIRMA. Prior to joining CCRM she completed a residency and fellowship at New York-Presbyterian Hospital and Weill Cornell Medical Center and brings a record of clinical leadership and academic distinction to the Midwest having guided thousands of aspiring parents on their journey to parenthood. Dr. Shastri also serves as Clinical Assistant Professor at Robert Wood Johnson Medical School and Fellow of the American College of Obstetrics and Gynecologists (ACOG).

Additionally, Dr. Jaime Knopman, MD, of CCRM Fertility of New York is promoted to National Director of Fertility Preservation. These appointments expand CCRM's national bench of clinical leaders including Dr. James Nodler, Vice President of Clinical Strategy & Policy and Medical Director of CCRM Fertility of Seattle; and Dr. Debbra Keegan, Vice President of Clinical Partnerships & Strategy and Medical Director of CCRM Fertility of New Jersey.

These additions reflect CCRM's ongoing work to gather the most accomplished physicians in the country. The nearly 40-year-old network now encompasses over 80 reproductive endocrinology and infertility (REI) specialists across 20 regions and comes at a defining moment for public health: while U.S. birth rates have declined to a historic low, the reliance on assisted reproductive technology (ART) has reached record highs, with annual IVF births exceeding 100,000 for the first time in U.S. history. CCRM stands out as the only fertility network in the country to house its own advanced IVF labs, an internal genetics program, and a dedicated R&D department, with CCRM researchers earning the prestigious American Society for Reproductive Medicine (ASRM) Prize Paper four out of the last five years.

"What drew me to CCRM is its unmatched commitment to scientific innovation and the caliber of its laboratory infrastructure," said Dr. Shastri, Vice President of Clinical Innovation and Education at CCRM. "CCRM sets the national standard in these areas. Having access to some of the most advanced tools and scientific resources in the country allows me to provide my patients with an exceptional probability of success."

Dr. Shastri will lead the network's efforts in advancing reproductive medical practices and fostering clinical excellence, bridging the gap between cutting-edge clinical research and day-to-day patient care.

In her expanded role, Dr. Knopman, author of "Own Your Fertility: From Egg Freezing to Surrogacy, How to Take Charge of Your Body and Your Future" (Countryman Press, 2026), will advance the conversation around proactive fertility preservation.

"We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Shastri to Chicago and our clinical leadership team, and to elevate Dr. Knopman to a national role. Alongside leaders like Dr. Nodler and Dr. Keegan, they represent some of the greatest fertility minds in the nation," said Dr. William Schoolcraft, Founder and Chief Medical Officer of CCRM. "Their collective expertise helps ensure CCRM stays at the forefront of scientific innovation, using advances in ART and fertility medicine to help more people become parents."

"Interest in egg freezing has reached peak levels nationally," shared Dr. Jaime Knopman, National Director of Fertility Preservation at CCRM. "Seven out of ten patients are now coming to me for egg and embryo freezing services. As Americans' attitudes on ART shift from primarily infertility care to include proactive fertility preservation, I'm grateful for the opportunity to educate and serve patients more widely."

To learn more or schedule a consultation, please visit ccrmivf.com.

ABOUT THE CCRM FERTILITY NETWORK

CCRM Fertility is a global pioneer in fertility treatment, research, and reproductive science, with more than 35 years of leadership. The CCRM Fertility network is a group of independently run fertility clinics, led by their own clinical teams and supported by CCRM's leading research, laboratory innovation, and proprietary data to deliver advanced fertility care including IVF, fertility testing, egg freezing, preimplantation genetic testing, and third party reproduction nationally. CCRM is a proud strategic partner of Unified Women's Healthcare, which is accelerating meaningful change in women's healthcare by building healthy, innovative, and mission-driven businesses to meet the comprehensive needs of women across the entirety of their health journey.

SOURCE CCRM National