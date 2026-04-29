Seven CCRM Fertility Clinics Named to Newsweek's America's Best Fertility Clinics 2026 List

CCRM Fertility of Lone Tree, New York City, Houston, Minneapolis, Boston, San Francisco, and Scottsdale Among the Top 140 Nationwide

LONE TREE, Colo., April 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CCRM Fertility (CCRM), a national pioneer in fertility science, research, and treatment, announces the recognition of seven of its network clinics on Newsweek's prestigious list of America's Best Fertility Clinics 2026. This achievement underscores CCRM's ongoing commitment to clinical excellence and its position as a leader in reproductive medicine. The recognized clinics included in the top 140 facilities in the nation and their respective rankings include:

Newsweek

#14 – CCRM Fertility of Lone Tree #59 – CCRM Fertility of Boston #24 – CCRM Fertility of New York City #69 – CCRM Fertility of San Francisco #32 – CCRM Fertility of Houston - Main Center #72 – CCRM Fertility of Scottsdale - Main Center #44 – CCRM Fertility of Minneapolis



"We are incredibly honored to have seven of our network clinics recognized by Newsweek as the best in the nation," said Tracy Belsan, President of CCRM Fertility. "This achievement reflects our unwavering commitment to clinical excellence, innovative research, and, most importantly, the success of our patients at a time when the U.S. continues to navigate an all-time low birth rate. It underscores CCRM's consistency of care and unique access to some of the leading reproductive endocrinologists, embryologists and fertility specialists in the nation that have helped U.S. families conceive more than 100,000 babies in our over 35-year history."

The Newsweek and Statista 2026 ranking is determined by a rigorous scoring model that reflects the evolving landscape of reproductive medicine. The evaluation integrates four primary data sources to ensure a comprehensive assessment: CDC quality metrics focused on clinical outcomes, a nationwide reputation survey of reproductive endocrinologists and medical professionals, rigorous accreditations from organizations, and patient satisfaction scores derived from Google reviews. By excelling across these diverse categories, CCRM's recognized clinics demonstrated a balance of technical precision, professional trust, and patient-centered care.

This recognition is further validated by the recently released 2024 Society for Assisted Reproductive Technology (SART) data. In comparison to the averages of clinics within a 100-mile radius of CCRM locations, all of the CCRM clinics named to the Newsweek list perform well above the average live birth rate.

CCRM Fertility stands apart in the industry as the only network in the country to integrate an advanced IVF laboratory, in-house research and development, and a dedicated genetics lab within its infrastructure, which allows for unmatched quality control and the development of proprietary protocols that lead to industry-leading outcomes.

To learn more or schedule a consultation, please visit ccrmivf.com.

ABOUT CCRM FERTILITY

CCRM Fertility is a global pioneer in fertility treatment, research, and reproductive science, with more than 35 years of leadership in fertility care. Founded by Dr. William Schoolcraft, CCRM Fertility specializes in the most advanced fertility treatments, with deep expertise in IVF, fertility testing, egg freezing, preimplantation genetic testing, third party reproduction and egg donation. With a presence in 20 regions across the United States, CCRM Fertility leverages proprietary data and a dedicated team of in-house reproductive endocrinologists, embryologists, and geneticists to deliver industry-leading outcomes. CCRM Fertility is a proud strategic partner of Unified Women's Healthcare, which is accelerating meaningful change in women's healthcare by building healthy, innovative, and mission-driven businesses to meet the comprehensive needs of women across the entirety of their health journey.

PRESS CONTACT

Jennfier Bett Communications

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SOURCE CCRM National