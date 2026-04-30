Leading Fertility Network Brings Dr. James Nodler, Harvard-Trained Reproductive Endocrinologist, to the Pacific Northwest to Lead CCRM Fertility of Seattle

Dr. Nodler Will Leverage the CCRM Network's World-Class IVF, Genetics, and Research Labs To Bring Industry-Leading Care to Seattle Patients

SEATTLE, April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CCRM Fertility (CCRM), one of the leading fertility clinic networks in the U.S., today announces the official rebranding of CCRM Fertility of Seattle and the arrival of Dr. James Nodler. Seattle-area patients will now have access to Dr. Nodler's expertise in leveraging CCRM's nationally recognized IVF labs and advanced reproductive technology. The rebrand reinforces the network's commitment to increasing access to high-quality, science-driven fertility care nationwide. Seattle represents one of the country's most dynamic and innovation-driven markets, with a tech-savvy, career-focused population and a growing demand for advanced reproductive care.

Dr. James Nodler, is a board-certified reproductive endocrinologist who brings over a decade of experience with CCRM to the Pacific Northwest. Dr. Nodler, who is Harvard-trained, previously served as a physician in CCRM's Houston clinic for 10 years and most recently as Vice President, Clinical Strategy and Policy for the network. His deep expertise, combined with a personal passion for cooking (he even attended culinary school) allows Dr. Nodler to integrate evidence-based nutritional guidance into his practice, empowering patients to take control of their fertility through diet, exercise, and lifestyle optimization.

"Seattle patients now have access to Dr. Nodler and the CCRM advantage—industry-leading IVF labs, cutting-edge technology, and the kind of specialized expertise that has helped families across the country conceive more than 100,000 babies," said Dr. William Schoolcraft, Founder and Chief Medical Officer of CCRM. "With this leader at the helm, Seattle patients will benefit from the same nationally recognized scientific research, lab technologies, clinical expertise, and outcomes that define the CCRM standard of care."

CCRM Fertility of Seattle brings several critical advantages to the region, including:

State-of-the-art lab for the Seattle clinic, which includes three new embryologists and implementation of the CCRM lab standard that has set the benchmark for success rates nationwide.

In-house genetic testing for aneuploidy (PGT-A) and hereditary cancer screening.

Cutting-edge systems like TMRW, an automated platform for the safe management and storage of frozen fertility specimens.

Dramatically reduced wait times, seeing new patients within weeks versus months at other clinics.

"I am excited to provide the high-end reproductive healthcare that matches the caliber of innovation and excellence this city is known for," said Dr. Nodler, Medical Director and VP, Clinical Strategy and Policy. "What sets the CCRM network apart is our commitment to continued research and advancement of reproductive technology to provide our patients the highest level of care. Whether you're a young professional looking to preserve your fertility, a couple navigating complex fertility challenges, or someone who simply wants to take control of their reproductive health, you now have access to a clinic that combines world-class science with truly personalized, compassionate care."

Patients at CCRM Fertility of Seattle have access to the full suite of fertility services, including IVF, egg and embryo freezing, donor and surrogacy support, comprehensive diagnostic testing, and timely financial consultations. The clinic also offers same-day testing and works closely with major employers and insurance providers, to ensure patients can maximize their fertility benefits.

To learn more or schedule a consultation, please visit ccrmivf.com.

ABOUT THE CCRM FERTILITY NETWORK

CCRM Fertility is a global pioneer in fertility treatment, research, and reproductive science, with more than 35 years of leadership in the field. The CCRM Fertility network is a group of independently run fertility clinics, each led by its own clinical teams and supported by CCRM's leading research, laboratory innovation, and proprietary data to deliver advanced fertility care including IVF, fertility testing, egg freezing, preimplantation genetic testing, third party reproduction and egg donation across the country. CCRM is a proud strategic partner of Unified Women's Healthcare, which is accelerating meaningful change in women's healthcare by building healthy, innovative, and mission-driven businesses to meet the comprehensive needs of women across the entirety of their health journey.

ABOUT CCRM FERTILITY OF SEATTLE

CCRM Fertility of Seattle officially joined the CCRM Fertility Network in 2024 and is now officially rebranded. It is independently operated by Dr. James Nodler, MD. Located in Seattle, Washington, the clinic's team of fertility specialists bring over a dozen years of experience delivering advanced fertility care and innovation to patients in the surrounding community.

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SOURCE CCRM National