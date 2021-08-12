CCRM Fertility Expands Northern Virginia Practice with Two New Physicians

VIENNA, Va., Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CCRM Fertility , a global pioneer in fertility treatment, research and science, today announced Dr. Olivia Carpinello and Dr. Anne Martini have joined its Northern Virginia location in Tysons Corner. Both Drs. Carpinello and Martini are board-certified in obstetrics and gynecology specializing in reproductive endocrinology and infertility. New patients can schedule telehealth consults and in-person appointments with Dr. Carpinello starting August 16 and with Dr. Martini starting September 13.

After receiving her medical degree from the University of Vermont College of Medicine, Dr. Carpinello completed her residency at the University of Connecticut where she was recognized for her commitment to teaching. As a staff clinician at the National Institutes of Health, Carpinello was under the mentorship of Dr. Alan DeCherney, a leader in the field of reproductive endocrinology and infertility, and subsequently completed her fellowship training in reproductive endocrinology and infertility there. Throughout her training, Dr. Carpinello has been passionate about reproductive research with a particular interest in third-party reproduction. She has presented her research at national and international conferences and has authored multiple publications in journals, such as Fertility and Sterility and F&S Reports.

Dr. Martini received a degree in osteopathic medicine from Midwestern University's Chicago College of Osteopathic Medicine. After completing her residency in obstetrics and gynecology at Rush University Medical Center, she completed her fellowship in reproductive endocrinology and infertility at the National Institutes of Health. As a fellow, she contributed to the fertility medicine community on a national level as a participant in Fertility & Sterility's Journal Club Global and as an active member of the Society for Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility (SREI) practice committee. She has presented her research at prestigious conferences across the globe and has been featured in notable publications such as Obstetrics & Gynecology, Fertility and Sterility, and Seminars in Reproductive Medicine. Her research and clinical interests have focused on outcomes after egg freezing, including both fertility preservation and egg donation.

"There is an increasing need in the Washington D.C. metropolitan area for high-quality fertility treatment, and we are thrilled to welcome Dr. Carpinello and Dr. Martini to help more families achieve their goals of having a baby through assisted reproductive technologies," said CCRM Fertility Northern Virginia Practice Director Mark Payson.

CCRM Northern Virginia is located at 8010 Towers Crescent Drive, 5th Floor in Vienna, Va., 22182. For more information or to schedule an appointment, call (571) 789-2100 or visit www.ccrmivf.com.

Founded by Dr. William Schoolcraft in 1987, CCRM (Colorado Center for Reproductive Medicine) Fertility is the nation's leader in fertility care and research. CCRM Fertility specializes in the most advanced fertility treatments, with deep expertise in in vitro fertilization (IVF), fertility assessment, fertility preservation, genetic testing, third party reproduction and egg donation. Unlike many other fertility clinics that outsource their specialists and testing needs, CCRM Fertility leverages its own data, as well as a dedicated team of in-house reproductive endocrinologists, embryologists and geneticists in order to deliver industry-leading outcomes. CCRM Fertility operates 11 fertility centers (including 30 offices) throughout North America, serving prospective parents in major metropolitan areas, including Atlanta, Boston, Dallas, Denver, Houston, New York, Northern Virginia, Minneapolis, Orange County, San Francisco Bay Area, and Toronto. For more information, visit www.ccrmivf.com.

