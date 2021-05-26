CCRM Fertility Expands World-Class Fertility Care to Bismarck, North Dakota

BISMARCK, N.D., May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CCRM Fertility, a global pioneer in fertility treatment, research and science, today announced the expansion of its services to Bismarck, N.D., as part of CCRM Fertility Minneapolis. The new the satellite office is located at 1000 E. Rosser Avenue in Bismarck, N.D. 58501, within Mid Dakota Clinic's Center for Women.

Under the leadership of Dr. Stephanie Dahl, who is board certified in reproductive endocrinology and infertility, the Bismarck location will offer a range of fertility services, including new patient consultations and regroups, daily ultrasounds, and blood work monitoring. Additionally, the new office will offer convenient, telehealth appointments as well as the CCRM One Day Work-UpSM, which enables patients to undergo most fertility tests in a single appointment.

Dr. Dahl has a deep background in fertility care, underscored by years of research and advocacy within the field. She is commonly published within notable industry peer-reviewed journals and serves as an assistant clinical professor in the Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology at the University of North Dakota School of Medicine. She is based in the CCRM Minneapolis clinic and will make regular visits to provide in-person care in the Bismarck office.

"As we widen the footprint of our Minneapolis-area network, we are pleased to offer our industry leading approach to fertility care to families in Greater Bismarck," said Jon Pardew, president and CEO of CCRM. "We will continue to deliver on our promise to custom-tailor treatments for our patients to help ensure the best possible outcomes."

Founded in 1987, CCRM Fertility provides families the fastest path to the healthiest baby, offering access to a national network of award-winning physicians, a full suite of fertility services, innovative technology and cutting-edge labs. Its world-class fertility specialists invented techniques and protocols that are widely practiced in the industry today, including comprehensive chromosome screening (CCS) and in vitro culture of human embryos to the blastocyst stage.

CCRM Fertility Minneapolis' satellite office in Bismarck will be open Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for routine monitoring appointments. Dr. Dahl will be available for in-person appointments from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., on a select day of each month. To schedule an appointment, please call (952) 225-1630.

For more information about CCRM Fertility, visit www.ccrmivf.com.

About CCRM Fertility

Founded by Dr. William Schoolcraft in 1987, CCRM (Colorado Center for Reproductive Medicine) Fertility is the nation's leader in fertility care and research. CCRM Fertility specializes in the most advanced fertility treatments, with deep expertise in in vitro fertilization (IVF), fertility assessment, fertility preservation, genetic testing, third party reproduction and egg donation. Unlike many other fertility clinics that outsource their specialists and testing needs, CCRM Fertility leverages its own data, as well as a dedicated team of in-house reproductive endocrinologists, embryologists and geneticists in order to deliver industry-leading outcomes. CCRM Fertility operates 11 fertility centers (including 25 offices) throughout North America, serving prospective parents in major metropolitan areas, including Atlanta, Boston, Dallas, Denver, Houston, New York, Northern Virginia, Minneapolis, Orange County, San Francisco Bay Area, and Toronto. For more information, visit www.ccrmivf.com , become a fan on Facebook , or follow us on Instagram and Twitter.

