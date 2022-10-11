CCRM Fertility Grows its Award-Winning Team of Physicians in New York

Global leader in fertility treatment and science welcomes reproductive endocrinologist and infertility specialist Dr. Arielle Bayer to help grow and create families

NEW YORK, Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CCRM Fertility , a global pioneer in fertility treatment, research and science, expands its New York team with the addition of Dr. Arielle Bayer. She is board certified in obstetrics and gynecology, and board-eligible in reproductive endocrinology and infertility. A New York City native, Dr. Bayer is now accepting new patients at CCRM Fertility in New York.

"With Dr. Bayer joining our acclaimed group of physicians, we can help even more families in New York achieve their family-building goals," said Jon Pardew, president and CEO of CCRM Fertility. "Her compassion for patients and outstanding clinical acumen will have an immediate impact on patients seeking high quality fertility treatments."

Dr. Bayer received her bachelor's degree from Yale University in the History of Science and History of Medicine, and her Post-Baccalaureate Certificate in Premedical Sciences from Columbia University. Dr. Bayer received her medical degree from NYU Grossman School of Medicine where she was awarded the Joseph E. Constantine Award for outstanding scholarly work in OB/GYN. During her residency at NYU, she was inducted into the Arnold P. Gold Foundation Gold Humanism Honor Society and received the Clarel Antoine Award for compassion in medicine. Dr. Bayer followed her residency with subspecialty training in reproductive endocrinology and infertility during her fellowship at the Albert Einstein College of Medicine.

She has presented scientific research at numerous national conferences and has published peer-reviewed articles in leading journals, such as Reproductive Biology and Endocrinology and The Journal of Assisted Reproduction and Genetics. Prior to medical school, Dr. Bayer founded the Young Professionals' Council for Choice, whose mission is to increase awareness of the ongoing challenges facing women and works to protect reproductive rights and expand access to reproductive healthcare.

"It has always been my passion to help individuals take control of their reproductive health and empower them to make the best possible decisions for themselves through education and medical options. I'm honored to join the CCRM Fertility in New York team because I will be able to provide my patients with the highest quality of care and excellent outcomes," said Dr. Bayer. "I am humbled to offer hope and support to my patients and facilitate their journey to parenthood."

CCRM Fertility in New York is located at 810 7th Ave., 21st Floor, New York, NY 10019. For more information or to schedule an appointment, call (212) 290-8100 or visit ccrmivf.com/new-york/ .

About CCRM Fertility

CCRM Fertility is a global pioneer in fertility treatment, research and science. Founded by Dr. William Schoolcraft 35 years ago , CCRM Fertility specializes in the most advanced fertility treatments, with deep expertise in IVF, fertility testing, egg freezing, preimplantation genetic testing, third party reproduction and egg donation. CCRM Fertility leverages its own data and a dedicated team of in-house reproductive endocrinologists, embryologists and geneticists to deliver industry-leading outcomes. CCRM Fertility has 32 locations in North America, serving patients in 12 major metropolitan areas, including Atlanta, Boston, Dallas-Fort Worth, Denver, Houston, New Jersey, New York, Northern Virginia, Minneapolis, Orange County, San Francisco Bay Area and Toronto. CCRM Fertility is a proud strategic partner of Unified Women's Healthcare, a focused women's health company that strategically operates, affiliates, or invests in businesses that drive better outcomes and experiences for patients for every milestone and moment of her healthcare journey. For more information, visit www.ccrmivf.com .

