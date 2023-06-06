CCRM Fertility IRMS Reproductive Medicine Continues to Expand with New Office in Princeton, New Jersey

News provided by

CCRM Fertility IRMS Reproductive Medicine

06 Jun, 2023, 07:12 ET

PRINCETON, N.J., June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CCRM Fertility IRMS Reproductive Medicine is excited to announce the opening of a stunning new office in Princeton, New Jersey. Conveniently located off route 1, minutes from downtown and only an hour from Philadelphia and New York City, the office is well-situated on Princeton University's Forrestal Campus at 8 Forrestal Road South in Professional Center II, Suite 204. The location offers ample parking, morning monitoring lab work and a full suite of fertility treatments, including in vitro fertilization (IVF), intrauterine insemination (IUI), egg freezing, and LGBTQ+ family building. 

Continue Reading
CCRM Fertility IRMS Reproductive Medicine is excited to announce the opening of a stunning new office in Princeton, New Jersey.
CCRM Fertility IRMS Reproductive Medicine is excited to announce the opening of a stunning new office in Princeton, New Jersey.

Last June, IRMS Reproductive Medicine joined the CCRM Fertility network and is currently operating under the name CCRM Fertility IRMS Reproductive Medicine. CCRM Fertility IRMS Reproductive Medicine has served patients at multiple New Jersey and New York locations for close to thirty years. Pioneers in the field of infertility, the experienced team of reproductive endocrinologists and embryologists have trained at some of the nation's leading institutions, including Harvard, Johns Hopkins, Cornell, and NYU.

The new, state-of-the-art Princeton location will be led by Dr. Melissa C. Yih and Dr. Debbra A. Keegan – two award-winning reproductive endocrinologists. Innovators in the field of reproductive medicine, Drs. Keegan and Yih have been delivering compassionate care to the Mercer County community for over two decades. 

"I'm beyond thrilled to bring world-class fertility care to Princeton. As a physician, mother, business owner and advocate, I'm privileged to serve my patients on their family building journeys, empowering them with choice, clarity and pioneering reproductive science for which CCRM Fertility IRMS Reproductive Medicine is known," said Dr. Keegan.

Dr. Keegan is board certified in reproductive endocrinology and infertility and obstetrics and gynecology. She received her medical degree from NYU School of Medicine and completed her residency in obstetrics and gynecology at Bellevue Hospital / NYU Langone Medical Centers. Dr. Keegan completed her undergraduate work at Cornell University, where she received a Bachelor of Science degree in human development. 

"This patient community of Princeton has embraced me since 2002. I'm honored to have walked alongside them, building their forever families. I am excited to continue to deliver the highest level of care for my patients," said Dr. Yih.

Dr. Yih is board certified in reproductive endocrinology and infertility and obstetrics and gynecology. She brings a tremendous amount of experience to CCRM Fertility IRMS Reproductive Medicine's clinical practice and valued patients. She received her undergraduate degree from Wellesley College and her medical degree from The Robert Larner, M.D. College of Medicine at The University of Vermont. She completed her obstetrics and gynecology residency and her clinical fellowship in reproductive endocrinology and infertility at New York-Presbyterian Weill Medical College of Cornell University.

To learn more or to schedule an appointment, visit irms.com.

SOURCE CCRM Fertility IRMS Reproductive Medicine

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.