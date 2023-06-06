CCRM Fertility IRMS Reproductive Medicine Continues to Expand with New Office in Princeton, New Jersey

PRINCETON, N.J., June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CCRM Fertility IRMS Reproductive Medicine is excited to announce the opening of a stunning new office in Princeton, New Jersey. Conveniently located off route 1, minutes from downtown and only an hour from Philadelphia and New York City, the office is well-situated on Princeton University's Forrestal Campus at 8 Forrestal Road South in Professional Center II, Suite 204. The location offers ample parking, morning monitoring lab work and a full suite of fertility treatments, including in vitro fertilization (IVF), intrauterine insemination (IUI), egg freezing, and LGBTQ+ family building.

Last June, IRMS Reproductive Medicine joined the CCRM Fertility network and is currently operating under the name CCRM Fertility IRMS Reproductive Medicine. CCRM Fertility IRMS Reproductive Medicine has served patients at multiple New Jersey and New York locations for close to thirty years. Pioneers in the field of infertility, the experienced team of reproductive endocrinologists and embryologists have trained at some of the nation's leading institutions, including Harvard, Johns Hopkins, Cornell, and NYU.

The new, state-of-the-art Princeton location will be led by Dr. Melissa C. Yih and Dr. Debbra A. Keegan – two award-winning reproductive endocrinologists. Innovators in the field of reproductive medicine, Drs. Keegan and Yih have been delivering compassionate care to the Mercer County community for over two decades.

"I'm beyond thrilled to bring world-class fertility care to Princeton. As a physician, mother, business owner and advocate, I'm privileged to serve my patients on their family building journeys, empowering them with choice, clarity and pioneering reproductive science for which CCRM Fertility IRMS Reproductive Medicine is known," said Dr. Keegan.

Dr. Keegan is board certified in reproductive endocrinology and infertility and obstetrics and gynecology. She received her medical degree from NYU School of Medicine and completed her residency in obstetrics and gynecology at Bellevue Hospital / NYU Langone Medical Centers. Dr. Keegan completed her undergraduate work at Cornell University, where she received a Bachelor of Science degree in human development.

"This patient community of Princeton has embraced me since 2002. I'm honored to have walked alongside them, building their forever families. I am excited to continue to deliver the highest level of care for my patients," said Dr. Yih.

Dr. Yih is board certified in reproductive endocrinology and infertility and obstetrics and gynecology. She brings a tremendous amount of experience to CCRM Fertility IRMS Reproductive Medicine's clinical practice and valued patients. She received her undergraduate degree from Wellesley College and her medical degree from The Robert Larner, M.D. College of Medicine at The University of Vermont. She completed her obstetrics and gynecology residency and her clinical fellowship in reproductive endocrinology and infertility at New York-Presbyterian Weill Medical College of Cornell University.

To learn more or to schedule an appointment, visit irms.com.

