CCRM Fertility Launches "The F-Word Collection" to Help Destigmatize Fertility and Support Individuals on Their Fertility Journeys

"Today, one in eight couples struggle with fertility, and despite how prevalent the circumstances, fertility still remains a 'dirty word.' As the preeminent leader in fertility care, we aim to destigmatize conversations surrounding fertility and demonstrate that there is no shame in talking about fertility more openly. The F-Word Collection gives people a prompt through goods and wears to start that conversation," said CCRM Fertility Chief Marketing Officer Constance Rapson. "Our goal is to not only drive increased awareness of this issue but also normalize what are often very painful and isolating conversations. We want to tackle the 'F-word' (fertility) head-on and help individuals find their voice."

Launching today through August 31, The F-Word Collection features a modern assortment of goods produced by companies that share CCRM's vision to destigmatize fertility. Ranging in price from $12 to $425, The F-Word Collection is curated to help shoppers find unique, precious gifts and advocate for open dialogue, all while supporting a worthy cause. Highlights include:

"We are proud to join CCRM Fertility in bringing awareness to this very important dialogue of reproductive health and fertility in a unique, bold way," said Regina Townsend, founder of The Broken Brown Egg. "My husband Jahbari and I spent nearly a decade on our personal fertility journey and, through our advocacy and these products, I hope to empower others on theirs."

"Throughout my life, I have experienced first-hand the stigmas related to women's health, which, in turn, has made me a powerful advocate for the education and awareness surrounding that topic," shared Lo Bosworth, Founder and CEO of Love Wellness. "To be a part of The F-Word Collection further underscores our mission at Love Wellness to properly educate consumers so they can fully embrace a positive relationship with their bodies and adopt total body wellness, which includes fertility care."

A portion of proceeds from The F-Word Collection will directly benefit four incredible organizations, and CCRM Fertility will match shop sales with a donation of up to $40,000. Nonprofit partners include:

Chick Mission: dedicated to the critical issues unique to cancer patients with a focus on fertility challenges as a result of chemotherapy, radiation and drug treatment

Family Equality: the leading national nonprofit organization advancing equality for LGBTQ+ families

Fertility for Colored Girls: provides education, awareness, support and encouragement to African American women/couples and other women of color experiencing infertility and seeking to build the families of their dreams

RESOLVE: The National Infertility Association: dedicated to ensuring that all people challenged in their family building journey reach resolution through being empowered by knowledge, supported by community, united by advocacy, and inspired to act

"The path to parenthood can be challenging for anyone, but those in the LGBTQ+ community who are looking to build a family of their own often face additional obstacles. We're thrilled to partner with CCRM Fertility to further engage people in the fertility conversation and advance our mission for lived and legal equality," adds Stacey Stevenson, CEO of Family Equality.

To shop The F-Word Collection, visit ccrmivf.com/thefwordcollection.

About CCRM Fertility

Founded by Dr. William Schoolcraft in 1987, CCRM (Colorado Center for Reproductive Medicine) Fertility is the nation's leader in fertility care and research. CCRM Fertility specializes in the most advanced fertility treatments, with deep expertise in in vitro fertilization (IVF), fertility assessment, fertility preservation, genetic testing, third party reproduction and egg donation. Unlike many other fertility clinics that outsource their specialists and testing needs, CCRM Fertility leverages its own data, as well as a dedicated team of in-house reproductive endocrinologists, embryologists and geneticists in order to deliver industry-leading outcomes. CCRM Fertility operates 11 fertility centers (including 30 offices) throughout North America, serving prospective parents in major metropolitan areas, including Atlanta, Boston, Dallas, Denver, Houston, New York, Northern Virginia, Minneapolis, Orange County, San Francisco Bay Area, and Toronto. For more information, visit www.ccrmivf.com , become a fan on Facebook , or follow us on Instagram and Twitter.

