CCRM Fertility New York Adds New Physician to Meet Community's Needs for World-Class Fertility Care

NEW YORK, Feb. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CCRM Fertility, a global pioneer in fertility science, research and advancement, today announced the addition of Meghan "Meggie" Smith, M.D., to its Manhattan location. As the company continues to expand its network in response to increasing patient demands, Dr. Smith will join CCRM New York's award-winning team of fertility specialists to deliver industry-leading care and outcomes for patients throughout the Greater New York region.

Board certified in obstetrics and gynecology, Dr. Smith is currently completing her fellowship in reproductive endocrinology and infertility at the University of Southern California's Keck School of Medicine and Los Angeles County/USC Medical Center, and will start seeing patients at CCRM New York in September 2020.

Dr. Smith graduated magna cum laude from New York University and completed her medical degree and internship, as well as her residency in obstetrics and gynecology at New York University School of Medicine. During her residency, Dr. Smith was awarded the Mortimer Levitz Best Resident Research Paper.

"CCRM Fertility is incredibly proud to welcome Dr. Smith to our talented team," said CCRM Fertility CEO Jon Pardew. "We know her impressive achievements, industry experiences and local connection to the community will add tremendous value to our New York location, as well as help more individuals and couples grow their families."

Throughout her career, Dr. Smith has presented her research at prestigious medical conferences, such as the American Society for Reproductive Medicine and Pacific Coast Reproductive Society Annual Meetings and has authored several publications for notable peer-reviewed journals, including Fertility and Sterility and the Journal of Assisted Reproduction and Genetics.

"I am thrilled to begin working with the outstanding team at CCRM New York," commented Smith. "To be able to work with CCRM is a dream come true for me. I look forward to combining my skills and knowledge with the world class, industry leading technology available to patients at CCRM."

CCRM first opened in New York in June 2016 and is located at 810 7th Ave., 27th floor. For more information or to schedule an appointment, call (212) 290-8100 or visit www.ccrmivf.com.

About CCRM Fertility

Founded by Dr. William Schoolcraft in 1987, CCRM Fertility is the nation's leader in fertility care and research. CCRM specializes in the most advanced fertility treatments, with deep expertise in in vitro fertilization (IVF), fertility assessment, fertility preservation, genetic testing, third party reproduction and egg donation. Unlike many other fertility clinics that outsource their specialists and testing needs, CCRM leverages its own data, as well as a dedicated team of in-house reproductive endocrinologists, embryologists and geneticists in order to deliver industry-leading outcomes. CCRM operates 11 fertility centers (including 25 offices) throughout North America, serving prospective parents in major metropolitan areas, including Atlanta, Boston, Dallas, Denver, Houston, New York, Northern Virginia, Minneapolis, Orange County, San Francisco Bay Area and Toronto. For more information, visit www.ccrmivf.com , become a fan on Facebook , or follow us on Instagram and Twitter.

