CCRM Fertility Opens New Premier Office in Dallas

DALLAS, Feb. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CCRM (Colorado Center for Reproductive Medicine) Fertility, a global pioneer in fertility science, research and advancement, today announced the expansion of its Dallas-Fort Worth network with a new office located at Medical City Dallas in the North Dallas area at 7777 Forest Lane, Dallas, TX. CCRM Fertility Dallas Fort-Worth reproductive endocrinologist Yetunde Ibrahim, M.D., will begin seeing patients out of the new office Monday, March 2. This marks CCRM Fertility's 27th location, which joins a network of 11 existing CCRM Fertility centers throughout North America.

The new CCRM Fertility Dallas office will offer prospective parents a wide range of fertility treatment and care including in vitro fertilization (IVF), intrauterine insemination (IUI), fertility assessments, fertility preservation, third party reproduction and egg donation, among other services. Specializing in all aspects of reproductive endocrinology and infertility, Dr. Ibrahim possesses an impressive patient track record and will continue offering her wealth of knowledge and experience to help them achieve the best treatment outcomes.

"Opening a new location in Dallas is a true testament to our ongoing commitment to offering industry-leading patient outcomes for the Dallas-Fort Worth community and beyond," said Jon Pardew, president and CEO of CCRM. "We are excited for Dr. Ibrahim to spearhead this effort of expanding CCRM Fertility's footprint and helping more families live their dreams of having a baby."

Founded in 1987, CCRM Fertility provides families the fastest path to the healthiest baby, offering access to a national network of award-winning physicians, a full suite of fertility services, innovative technology and cutting-edge labs. Its world-class fertility specialists invented techniques and protocols that are widely practiced in the industry today, including comprehensive chromosome screening (CCS) and in vitro culture of human embryos to the blastocyst stage.

"I am excited about the opportunity to extend the personalized care that we provide at CCRM Fertility to the Dallas community and I remain committed to helping patients achieve their reproductive goals," said Dr. Ibrahim.

The CCRM Fertility Dallas office is currently scheduling new patients for appointments beginning Monday, March 2. The new office complements CCRM Fertility's existing Dallas-Fort Worth facility, providing convenience to patients by offering new patient appointments, evaluations, physician regroup appointments and monitoring appointments. Located at 7777 Forest Lane, Suite C650, in Dallas, the CCRM Fertility Dallas office will provide these appointments on Mondays from 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. and on Fridays from 8 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. and will provide monitoring appointments for patients on Mondays and Fridays from 8 a.m. – 9 a.m. and Wednesdays from 8 a.m. – 9:30 a.m.

For more information about CCRM Fertility, or to schedule an appointment, call (877) 201-6931 or visit www.ccrmivf.com.

About CCRM Fertility

Founded by Dr. William Schoolcraft in 1987, CCRM (Colorado Center for Reproductive Medicine) Fertility is the nation's leader in fertility care and research. CCRM Fertility specializes in the most advanced fertility treatments, with deep expertise in in vitro fertilization (IVF), fertility assessment, fertility preservation, genetic testing, third party reproduction and egg donation. Unlike many other fertility clinics that outsource their specialists and testing needs, CCRM Fertility leverages its own data, as well as a dedicated team of in-house reproductive endocrinologists, embryologists and geneticists in order to deliver industry-leading outcomes. CCRM Fertility operates 11 fertility centers (including 27 offices) throughout North America, serving prospective parents in major metropolitan areas, including Atlanta, Boston, Dallas, Denver, Houston, New York, Northern Virginia, Minneapolis, Orange County, San Francisco Bay Area, and Toronto. For more information, visit www.ccrmivf.com, become a fan on Facebook , or follow us on Instagram and Twitter.

SOURCE CCRM

Related Links

www.ccrmivf.com

