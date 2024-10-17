CCRM Fertility Partners with Erin + Sara Foster and Their Fashion Brand Favorite Daughter to Announce Launch of Limited-Edition "IVF, Baby" T-Shirts

Proceeds from T-Shirt Sales to Support RESOLVE's Mission to Aid and Protect the Rights of Those Struggling with Infertility

LONE TREE, Colo., Oct. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CCRM Fertility , a leading pioneer in the fertility treatment, research, and science industry, has partnered with sisters Erin and Sara Foster and their fashion brand, Favorite Daughter, to create a line of limited edition t-shirts with the slogan "IVF, Baby" to show support and pride for those who have and are struggling with fertility issues. Proceeds of sales from the t-shirt will go to RESOLVE: The National Fertility Association , to support those with fertility issues and protect reproductive rights.

Erin Foster has been public about her own struggles with fertility, having endured 20 rounds of IVF before she and husband Simon Tikhman welcomed daughter Noa Mimi in May, 2024. "As mothers and aunts, we strongly believe that IVF and overall freedoms for women to have choices as it relates to their fertility journey is imperative, and that is why we are proud to partner with CCRM, the leader in fertility treatment and care. We agree with CCRM that everyone should have access to the fertility care they need," Erin and Sara Foster said in a joint statement. "The pain of infertility has touched our family directly, as has the joy of bringing our babies into the world, so spreading the word about CCRM Fertility's mission hits close-to-home for us."

Access to care is the #1 priority for everyone at CCRM Fertility so that individuals and couples can build their families. The network of CCRM doctors take care of patients in the office, but are also advocates on behalf of them to lawmakers for the improvement of access to care. With 2.5% of all babies born in the U.S. as a result of IVF, that translates to nearly 92,000 babies born last year who wouldn't be here without this incredible technology.

"At CCRM, we are constantly trying to break down the stigma around IVF, particularly as this has become a highly talked about topic on the national stage in the past few months" said Markus A. Hockenson, President of CCRM Fertility. "We hope supporters of IVF will wear these shirts with pride, encouraging those around them to engage in the discussion surrounding reproductive rights and access to care."

"We are deeply grateful to CCRM and Favorite Daughter as this support is crucial in advancing RESOLVE's mission to eliminate the barriers that 1 in 6 people with infertility face when building a family," said Barbara Collura, President + CEO of RESOLVE. "By partnering with us, CCRM is not only providing essential financial support but also helping to raise awareness about the challenges of infertility to ensure that all family building options remain accessible and available."

Favorite Daughter will also partner with CCRM to provide a grant covering the cost of one full IVF cycle for a patient requiring financial aid. The "IVF, Baby" t-shirts will be available for purchase at Favorite Daughter for $48.00 beginning today, October 17, 2024. For additional information on the "IVF, Baby" and CCRM, please go to http://ccrmivfbaby.com/.

ABOUT CCRM

CCRM Fertility is a global pioneer in fertility treatment, research, and science. Founded by Dr. William Schoolcraft more than 35 years ago, CCRM Fertility specializes in the most advanced fertility treatments, with deep expertise in IVF, fertility testing, egg freezing, preimplantation genetic testing, third party reproduction and egg donation. CCRM Fertility leverages its own data and a dedicated team of in-house reproductive endocrinologists, embryologists, and geneticists to deliver industry-leading outcomes. CCRM Fertility is a proud strategic partner of Unified Women's Healthcare, which is accelerating meaningful change in women's healthcare by building healthy, innovative, and mission-driven businesses to meet the comprehensive needs of women across the entirety of their health journey. For more information, visit www.ccrmivf.com .

ABOUT FAVORITE DAUGHTER

Launched in 2020 by Erin Foster and Sara Foster in partnership with Centric Brands, Favorite Daughter is a contemporary lifestyle brand based in Los Angeles. A digital-first brand, the collection features trend-right fashion, denim and closet staples with a focus on long-lasting quality. The brand can be found at favoritedaughter.com and select retailers nationwide as well as Favorite Daughter's boutiques in Beverly Hills and Palisades Village.

ABOUT RESOLVE: THE NATIONAL FERTILITY ASSOCIATION

Established in 1974, RESOLVE: The National Infertility Association is a non-profit organization with the only established nationwide network mandated to promote reproductive health and to ensure equal access to all family building options for anyone experiencing infertility or challenges in building their family. RESOLVE addresses this public health issue by providing community to all who need it, connecting them with others who can help, empowering them to find resolution and giving voice to their demands for access to all family building options. For more information, visit www.RESOLVE.org .

SOURCE CCRM Fertility