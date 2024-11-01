CCRM Fertility Receives Two ASRM Prize Papers and Multiple Honors at 2024 Scientific Congress & Expo

Prestigious Awards Celebrate CCRM's Contributions to Advancing Reproductive Medicine

LONE TREE, Colo., Nov. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CCRM Fertility , a global leader in fertility treatment, research, and science, is proud to announce its recognition with two ASRM Prize Papers at the American Society for Reproductive Medicine's (ASRM) 2024 Scientific Congress & Expo, where CCRM presented 30 studies, along with leading roundtable discussions, postgraduate courses, symposiums, and more. CCRM received the Reproductive Immunology Special Interest Group (RISIG) Prize Paper for Non-selection, retrospective analysis identifying optimal histocompatibility between maternal KIR haplotype and embryonic HLA-C genotype for implantation success, authored by Michelle Denomme-Tignanelli, Charles Wageman, Rachel Makloski, William Schoolcraft, and Mandy Katz-Jaffe. Additionally, CCRM's paper, A novel time-lapse 3D in vitro co-culture system to characterize extracellular communication associated with implantation success, presented by Keelee McCarty, Blair McCallie, William Schoolcraft, and Mandy Katz-Jaffe, was honored as the 2024 ASRM 3rd Place Prize Paper.

Moreover, CCRM Fertility's commitment to excellence in reproductive healthcare was celebrated with individual honors at the ASRM 2024 Scientific Congress & Expo. Dr. Serena H. Chen received the Arnold P. Gold Foundation Humanism in Medicine Award for Practicing Physicians at the 2024 President's Gala. Dr. Chen was further honored with the ASRM Service Milestone Award for her decade of dedication to ASRM. The Service Milestone Award distinguishes longevity in service to ASRM boards, committees, and professional groups. At the Fertility & Sterility Editorial Board Reception, Dr. Sina Abhari was recognized as an Exemplary Reviewer, highlighting his significant contributions to the field.

CCRM also celebrates the recipients of the ASRM Star Award, which honors members who have presented in at least nine ASRM Scientific Congresses or Annual Meetings from 2015 to 2024. The following esteemed CCRM team members were recognized:

In addition to being the ASRM 2024 RISIG Prize Paper Winner and the 2024 ASRM 3rd Place Prize Paper Winner, CCRM Fertility continued its legacy of pioneering reproductive research with a further 2024 Prize Paper nomination for Embryonic de novo copy number variants identified in euploid pregnancy losses.

These selections mark a continued commitment to pioneering research in reproductive medicine and continue a four-year streak of recognition for CCRM Fertility. Notably, CCRM is the only practice with lab-based research abstracts selected for the ASRM Prize Paper session each year from 2021 to 2024.

"These recognitions from ASRM reaffirm the dedication of our entire team to advancing reproductive science and improving patient care," said Dr. William B. Schoolcraft, Founder and Chief Medical Officer of CCRM Fertility. "It's an honor to see our research contribute to the field's collective knowledge and help drive meaningful improvements in fertility outcomes for patients worldwide."

CCRM Fertility's presence at ASRM's 2024 Scientific Congress & Expo reflects its dedication to enhancing scientific understanding and continued advancements in the reproductive space.

For more information about CCRM Fertility and its ongoing research initiatives, please visit www.ccrmivf.com .

About CCRM Fertility

CCRM Fertility is a global pioneer in fertility treatment, research, and science. Founded by Dr. William Schoolcraft more than 35 years ago, CCRM Fertility specializes in the most advanced fertility treatments, with deep expertise in IVF, fertility testing, egg freezing, preimplantation genetic testing, third party reproduction and egg donation. CCRM Fertility leverages its own data and a dedicated team of in-house reproductive endocrinologists, embryologists, and geneticists to deliver industry-leading outcomes. CCRM Fertility is a proud strategic partner of Unified Women's Healthcare, which is accelerating meaningful change in women's healthcare by building healthy, innovative, and mission-driven businesses to meet the comprehensive needs of women across the entirety of their health journey. For more information, visit www.ccrmivf.com.

