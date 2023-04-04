CCRM Fertility Seeks Participants for Groundbreaking Study on New Fertility Treatment With Fewer Side Effects, More Affordable Than In Vitro Fertilization (IVF)

Qualified study participants will receive free in vitro maturation treatment at CCRM Fertility

DENVER, April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CCRM Fertility, a global pioneer in fertility treatment, research and science, is seeking participants for a new study on in vitro maturation (IVM). IVM requires less hormones to stimulate the ovaries than IVF, making it more affordable than IVF with fewer side effects. Participants that qualify for the study will receive a free cycle of IVM treatment at CCRM Fertility including a new patient consultation, fertility testing, preimplantation genetic testing for aneuploidies (PGT-A), anesthesia and some medication.

"IVM works by minimal stimulation of the ovaries with injectable hormones and after a few days, the immature eggs are retrieved from the patient, and are then matured in our state-of-the-art IVF lab," said CCRM Fertility Research Director Ye Yuan, Ph.D. "Based on our published research, CCRM Fertility has developed a new maturation system that helps these eggs mature successfully. Once mature, the process is identical to a typical IVF cycle."

No longer considered experimental by the American Society of Reproductive Medicine (ASRM), IVM requires significantly less hormonal stimulation than IVF, which dramatically reduces the number of injections patients must receive. It also reduces the side effects often present with hormone treatment, and virtually eliminates the risk of ovarian hyperstimulation syndrome (OHSS), which causes the ovaries to swell and can cause severe pain. IVM could be especially beneficial to individuals who are at greater risk of OHSS, such as those with polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS).

"While IVM is offered in other countries internationally, CCRM Fertility is paving the way to bring this treatment to the U.S., allowing alternative and less invasive options for individuals, particularly those with PCOS, looking to start, grow or complete their families," said Dr. Yuan.

In two previous IVM studies conducted by CCRM Fertility, initial results found that 41% of PCOS patients who had received IVM treatment have had live births or an ongoing pregnancy. The patients in these studies had poorer prognosis (due to age and other complications) than CCRM Fertility's targeted patients for its upcoming clinical trial. CCRM Fertility expects at least comparable or even better outcomes for its current study.

For inclusion in the IVM study, all of the following criteria must be fulfilled:

Ages 18 – 38 years old

Infertile women diagnosed with PCOS or polycystic ovaries, or infertile women with good ovarian reserve

Antral follicle count (AFC) greater than 24

AMH greater than 3.5 ng/ml

Body Mass Index less than 35

Accept to have embryos biopsied for PGT

Intend to perform embryo transfer within 4 months after completing the IVM cycle

Paternal (or donor) age <45, ejaculated sperm collection only (partner frozen and donor sperm acceptable), sperm morphology (strict criteria) >1%, motility > 20% and sperm count > 10 million per ml (so samples can be prepared through standard procedure)

Patients may not have had more than two failed IVF cycles in the past.

To learn more, please reach out to Rachel Makloski at [email protected]. To be considered for the IVM study, please fill out the following form.

About CCRM Fertility

CCRM Fertility is a global pioneer in fertility treatment, research and science. Founded by Dr. William Schoolcraft over 35 years ago, CCRM Fertility specializes in the most advanced fertility treatments, with deep expertise in IVF, fertility testing, egg freezing, preimplantation genetic testing, third party reproduction and egg donation. CCRM Fertility leverages its own data and a dedicated team of in-house reproductive endocrinologists, embryologists and geneticists to deliver industry-leading outcomes. CCRM serves 13 major metropolitan areas with 36 locations across North American, including Atlanta, Boston, Dallas-Fort Worth, Delaware, Denver, Houston, New Jersey, New York, Northern Virginia/D.C., Minneapolis, Orange County, San Francisco Bay Area, and Toronto. CCRM Fertility is a proud strategic partner of Unified Women's Healthcare, the leading platform for women's health services. Together with our affiliated providers and businesses, we anticipate the greatest opportunities to impact every woman's health at every stage of her journey and are unparalleled in our scale and ability to adapt to address unmet and underserved needs. For more information, visit www.ccrmivf.com.

SOURCE CCRM