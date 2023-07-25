CCRM Fertility to Open State-of-the-Art Fertility Clinic and IVF Lab in Miami

Global pioneer in fertility treatment and research to bring its world-class operations and family-building services to South Florida

MIAMI, July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CCRM Fertility, the global pioneer in fertility treatment, research and science, today announced expansion to South Florida with a new state-of-art fertility clinic and in vitro fertilization (IVF) lab in Miami. The clinic is located in the Esplanade at Aventura development at 19505 Biscayne Blvd., Suite 2230, in Miami, FL, 33180. CCRM Fertility of Miami is co-founded by reproductive endocrinology and infertility specialists, Dr. Jonah Bardos and Dr. Callum Potts. Both doctors are currently accepting new patients.

CCRM LOGO 2021 Updated (PRNewsfoto/CCRM)

A recent survey* of 1,000 Miami residents, ages 25-54, found that nearly 32% of all respondents have been diagnosed with infertility and over 50% have used fertility treatments to have a baby, which includes fertility preservation services such egg, embryo and sperm freezing.

"There is an escalated need for high-quality, personalized fertility care in Miami," said Bob LaGalia, president and CEO of CCRM Fertility. "With the opening of our new Miami location, Floridians no longer need to travel out-of-state to receive exceptional, personalized fertility care. We are excited to better meet the need of the patients in the area, which includes many members of the LGBTQ+ and Jewish communities."

Dr. Bardos received his undergraduate degree with honors from Yeshiva University. He obtained his medical degree from Albert Einstein College of Medicine with special distinction in clinical research. While there, he completed his Masters in Bioethics at the Benjamin Cardozo School of Law. During his residency training in OBGYN at Mount Sinai Hospital, he was inducted into the Arnold P. Gold Foundation Gold Humanism Honor Society for his compassion and teaching in medicine. He went on to do a fellowship in Medical Genetics and Genomics with a focus on Reproductive Genetics at Jackson Memorial Hospital/University of Miami. After his genetics training, Dr. Bardos completed his fellowship in Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility at the National Institutes of Health and Walter Reed National Military Medical Center. Dr. Bardos has specialized training in recurrent pregnancy loss and completed his Certificate in Jewish Reproductive Law and Rabbinics focusing on Medicine and Jewish Law.

"It has always been my passion to support others on their way to becoming parents," said Dr. Bardos. "I am honored to be a part of CCRM Fertility's latest expansion in Miami and am humbled to help patients on their fertility journey through high quality care and excellent success rates."

A native of Australia, Dr. Potts completed his undergraduate and medical degrees at the University of Queensland, then a Master of Reproductive Medicine at the University of New South Wales. He moved to the USA for clinical training, completing his residency training in Obstetrics and Gynecology at Inova Fairfax Hospital and his fellowship in Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility at the University of Vermont Medical Center, where he stayed as faculty before moving to Miami to establish the CCRM Fertility office. Dr. Potts has gained national recognition from his research on a wide range of topics, including fibroid management, ovarian hormone synthesis, endometrial receptivity, and the relationship between menopause and cognition. In addition, Dr. Potts and his wife have twin boys from their own journey through fertility care with CCRM, and he is delighted to offer the same world-class care to his patients at CCRM Fertility in Miami.

"It is exhilarating to be a founding physician at the new Miami office," said Dr. Potts. "CCRM holds a special place in my heart for blessing me with my own twin boys through their fertility services, and I am eager to serve an organization that has given me so much and help other patients on their journey to parenthood."

Perkins&Will Miami studio, leaders in multidisciplinary design approaches on a local and global scale, helped to curate a serene, spa-like atmosphere for the clinic, incorporating natural light, and lush colors to create an inviting and calming environment for patients as they go through their fertility journey.

CCRM Fertility of Miami is a full-service fertility center that provides fertility testing, fertility preservation, intrauterine insemination, in vitro fertilization, preimplantation genetic testing, LGBTQ+ family-building and third-party reproduction services. To schedule a new patient consultation, please call (877) 201-6931. For more information, visit ccrmivf.com/miami.

*Source: 2023 CCRM Fertility Miami Survey Via Pollfish.

About CCRM Fertility

CCRM Fertility is a global pioneer in fertility treatment, research and science. Founded by Dr. William Schoolcraft more than 35 years ago, CCRM Fertility specializes in the most advanced fertility treatments, with deep expertise in IVF, fertility testing, egg freezing, preimplantation genetic testing, third party reproduction and egg donation. CCRM Fertility leverages its own data and a dedicated team of in-house reproductive endocrinologists, embryologists and geneticists to deliver industry-leading outcomes. CCRM Fertility is a proud strategic partner of Unified Women's Healthcare, which is accelerating meaningful change in women's healthcare by building healthy, innovative and mission-driven businesses to meet the comprehensive needs of women across the entirety of their health journey. For more information, visit www.ccrmivf.com.

SOURCE CCRM