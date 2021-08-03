CCRM Fertility Welcomes Dr. Brent Hanson to its Minneapolis Location

MINNEAPOLIS, Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CCRM Fertility , a global pioneer in fertility treatment, research and science, welcomes Dr. Brent Hanson to its CCRM Minneapolis location in Edina. Dr. Hanson is board certified in obstetrics and gynecology and board-eligible in reproductive endocrinology and infertility. Dr. Hanson is currently available for new patient telehealth consultations and will begin taking in-person appointments at the Edina clinic on Monday, August 16.

While receiving his medical degree from the West Virginia University School of Medicine, Dr. Hanson was awarded the Dr. Hugh Carr Scholarship for academic excellence. He completed his obstetrics and gynecology residency training at the University of Utah in Salt Lake City where he earned the University of Utah Resident Research Award, as well as recognition for the best Grand Rounds presentation. He went on to complete his reproductive endocrinology and infertility fellowship at Thomas Jefferson University – Reproductive Medicine Associates of New Jersey. During his fellowship, his research focused on preimplantation genetic testing, oocyte cryopreservation, male factor infertility, embryo culture, and fertility care for LGBTQ patients.

"CCRM Fertility boasts an impressive roster of specialists and is nationally known for reshaping fertility care and research," said Dr. Hanson. "It's an honor to join the respected team at CCRM Minneapolis and to be a vital part of helping families grow."

Dr. Hanson has produced numerous peer-reviewed articles that have been published in Human Reproduction, Fertility & Sterility, and the Journal of Assisted Reproduction and Genetics, among others. His research has also been awarded nationally at the American Society for Reproductive Medicine Annual Scientific Congress and Expo, the Pacific Coast Reproductive Society Annual Meeting, and the American Association of Bioanalysts Annual Conference and College of Reproductive Biology Annual Symposium.

"Dr. Hanson brings years of experience alongside nationally acclaimed research that will further advance the treatments and fertility care our patients receive at CCRM," said Dr. April Batcheller, CCRM Minneapolis founding partner. "We are thrilled that he has chosen to join our team of fertility specialists and we're confident he will bring individualized, compassionate care to help our patients achieve their fertility goals."

CCRM Minneapolis is located at 6565 France Avenue South, Suite 400 in Edina, MN 55435. For more information or to schedule an appointment, call (952) 225-1630 or visit www.ccrmivf.com.

About CCRM Fertility

Founded by Dr. William Schoolcraft in 1987, CCRM (Colorado Center for Reproductive Medicine) Fertility is the nation's leader in fertility care and research. CCRM Fertility specializes in the most advanced fertility treatments, with deep expertise in in vitro fertilization (IVF), fertility assessment, fertility preservation, genetic testing, third party reproduction and egg donation. Unlike many other fertility clinics that outsource their specialists and testing needs, CCRM Fertility leverages its own data, as well as a dedicated team of in-house reproductive endocrinologists, embryologists and geneticists in order to deliver industry-leading outcomes. CCRM Fertility operates 11 fertility centers (including 27 offices) throughout North America, serving prospective parents in major metropolitan areas, including Atlanta, Boston, Dallas, Denver, Houston, New York, Northern Virginia, Minneapolis, Orange County, San Francisco Bay Area, and Toronto. For more information, visit www.ccrmivf.com.

